TCS+ | ‘The ISP for ISPs’: Vox’s shift to wholesale aggregator

Vox, a well-established retail internet service provider is expanding its services to the wholesale market through aggregation.
In this episode of TechCentral’s podcast series TCS+, Andre Eksteen, senior product manager for fibre to the business at Vox, discusses the rationale behind this strategy and the services Vox is offering as “the ISP for ISPs”.
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Eksteen delves into:
- The thinking behind Vox’s move into the wholesale space;
- The detail regarding Vox’s operating model as an aggregator with no physical infrastructure of its own;
- The financial benefits ISPs derive from engage via an aggregator against connecting to a wholesaler themselves;
- How aggregation services lower the operational burden on retail ISPs;
- Vox’s white-labelling service and how wholesalers benefit from it;
- The tooling Vox providers to help ISPs run their businesses more efficiently;
- How Vox balances the potential internal conflict of interest arising from it being a retail competitor to the same ISPs to which it supplies wholesale services; and
- The impact the existence of a wholesale aggregator like Vox will have on the retail ISP market.
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