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    TCS+ | ‘The ISP for ISPs’: Vox’s shift to wholesale aggregator

    Promoted | Vox, a well-established retail ISP, is expanding its services to the wholesale market through aggregation.
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    TCS+ | 'The ISP for ISPs': Vox’s shift to wholesale aggregator - Andre Eksteen
    Vox’s Andre Eksteen is TechCentral guest on TCS+

    Vox, a well-established retail internet service provider is expanding its services to the wholesale market through aggregation.

    In this episode of TechCentral’s podcast series TCS+, Andre Eksteen, senior product manager for fibre to the business at Vox, discusses the rationale behind this strategy and the services Vox is offering as “the ISP for ISPs”.

    Watch the video

    Eksteen delves into:

    • The thinking behind Vox’s move into the wholesale space;
    • The detail regarding Vox’s operating model as an aggregator with no physical infrastructure of its own;
    • The financial benefits ISPs derive from engage via an aggregator against connecting to a wholesaler themselves;
    • How aggregation services lower the operational burden on retail ISPs;
    • Vox’s white-labelling service and how wholesalers benefit from it;
    • The tooling Vox providers to help ISPs run their businesses more efficiently;
    • How Vox balances the potential internal conflict of interest arising from it being a retail competitor to the same ISPs to which it supplies wholesale services; and
    • The impact the existence of a wholesale aggregator like Vox will have on the retail ISP market.

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