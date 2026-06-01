The new ‘Big Three’ every business needs to survive

What’s in a number? What do we think of when we hear the phrases “Big Five”, “Big Four” and “Big Three”? And what does “Big Three” have to do with the successful running of your business?

The first answer is easy, at least for South Africans. Just say “Big Five” and visions of lion, leopard, elephant, rhino and buffalo appear – some of Africa’s most iconic and dangerous wildlife species. We regard them so highly here in South Africa that they all live on our bank notes.

As for the term “Big Four”, we generally think about South Africa’s traditional four biggest banks. (Although do watch out for the competitor snapping at your heels – we all know the names.)

But what about the “Big Three”? What does that have to do with your business, and what does your modern business need to run effectively?

The utilities needed today

From a purely utilities perspective, modern businesses have always required access to electricity and water as baseline conditions, which are necessary in the background for them to run effectively and be positioned for growth.

Today, these two important utilities must also include a third one, namely internet connectivity. Not only that, but a company’s connectivity must be both fast and stable – the days of ADSL lines are arguably now the dinosaur days, at least at the enterprise level.

Superfast and stable connectivity is now a necessity, not a “nice to have” – and it could arguably also have become the most important of the new “Big Three” for your business.

Consider this:

No electricity for hours or days at a time? It’s always extremely inconvenient and annoying, but alternative power sources do exist, as businesses across South Africa discovered during the dark days of Eskom (pun intended). Certainly, sometimes the high cost of alternative power sources (generators, for example) definitely ate into the profits, but staying connected was the literal price of a company’s survival, when many company owners had to settle simply for staying in business until better days returned.

It’s always extremely inconvenient and annoying, but alternative power sources do exist, as businesses across South Africa discovered during the dark days of Eskom (pun intended). Certainly, sometimes the high cost of alternative power sources (generators, for example) definitely ate into the profits, but staying connected was the literal price of a company’s survival, when many company owners had to settle simply for staying in business until better days returned. No water? It’s also deeply inconvenient, but again, plans can arguably be made for non-industrial businesses at ad hoc moments, for example enabling a remote workforce where possible, and buying water for those left on-site as required.

It’s also deeply inconvenient, but again, plans can arguably be made for non-industrial businesses at ad hoc moments, for example enabling a remote workforce where possible, and buying water for those left on-site as required. No fast and stable internet? This is more complicated. Connectivity is the backbone of modern business, functioning as a foundational asset that links people, systems and data. When it’s not stable or fast enough, growth is made more challenging.

In short, we can argue that connectivity is the backbone of your business, and it’s critical for growth.

Inconceivable without lightning-fast connectivity

Connectivity today is no longer just a simple line to the internet – it’s a robust network to ensure that daily operations run smoothly.

Business-grade connectivity requires a robust network to ensure that daily operations are seamless, from enabling real-time collaboration to voice-over-IP technology for your company’s internal and external communications, to processing payments. The list goes on.

Enterprise-level companies also require significant speed. We look at some of the reasons why business-grade connectivity is the new player in the utilities team.

Connectivity – the backbone of your business

Connectivity is the foundation for operational continuity: it prevents downtime and provides always-on infrastructure, which allows uninterrupted access to cloud-based tools and applications, which are essential for modern business operations.

A properly set up network enables backup and redundant paths, as well as enhanced security measures (for example encryption and firewalls) which protect against costly downtime and cyberthreats (see here for Vox’s cybersecurity solutions).

In addition, modern connectivity also enables digital transformation, including maximising the power of AI and the internet of things for automation, real-time data analysis and proactive maintenance. Moving operations to the cloud requires high-speed, low-latency connections to ensure data is accessible and secure. In addition, investing in high-speed, scalable connectivity such as fibre ensures that your infrastructure can grow as your business expands.

Modern connectivity enables productivity and collaboration by allowing for remote/hybrid work, while also ensuring that departments can remain connected for seamless collaboration on projects and data.

And finally, from the perspective of the customer, fast, secure and stable connections ensure that websites and e-commerce platforms operate smoothly, preventing lost sales due to slow load times or downtime.

Reliable connectivity also allows for immediate customer service, such as live chats and social media support, which can improve satisfaction and loyalty, while high-speed, secure connections provide real-time access to customer data, enabling targeted and personalised marketing.

In today’s digital-first world, a strong internet connection isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. Robust connectivity allows your entire organisation to communicate and function effectively. Whether you’re running a small local office or managing a distributed remote team, your ability to stay connected determines how effectively you can serve clients, collaborate and see business growth.

A final note

There are many reasons why internet networks fail, including congestion, physical damage to the fibre, area outages, planned or emergency maintenance, router issues, DDoS attacks, malware on devices, outdated software on customer equipment, and more.

Did you know that Vox offers state-of-the-art failover solutions to ensure that your business connectivity is always on? Failover options keep your services running when faults or outages happen.

Vox offers passive-active as well as active-active failover options – click here to find out more. It’s just the Vox way of ensuring that our role in your business’s “Big Three” utilities doesn’t ever need to go down.