When the internet goes down, who picks up the phone?

South African companies are operating under sustained financial pressure in 2026. The Small Business Growth Index found that only 38% of South African small and medium enterprises (SMEs) surveyed in 2025 could survive more than a year under current cost pressures without external support. Now imagine these SMEs are hit by unexplained connectivity downtime.

Both the International Finance Corporation and the World Bank have observed that SMEs in emerging markets are more vulnerable to connectivity disruption as they have fewer buffers such as funding, backup networks or alternative channels. Against this reality, the decision about which internet service provider to use has stopped being a question of speed and price and has become one of risk.

The fibre-to-the-business (FTTB) market has matured to the point where most providers look the same on paper. Coverage maps overlap, price points are compressing and speed tiers have largely standardised. What hasn’t standardised is what happens after the sale — and this is the gap where companies are taking the most strain.

A single day of outage for a small business hits across multiple levels, from revenue to productivity to reputation

Connectivity downtime directly impacts revenue. A single day of outage for a small business hits across multiple levels, from revenue to productivity to reputation. For a business running cloud-based accounting, a customer-facing CRM platform, a VoIP phone system and a payment gateway, downtime means entire business ecosystems stop working. None of these tools can survive a link failure, which means the business ends up stopping almost completely. And if the support system offered by the ISP is nothing more than a WhatsApp number staffed during office hours, the SME stays stopped until someone gets around to responding — and those response times always come down to service-level agreements.

Support matters

Architecting for connectivity matters, but it isn’t going to resolve an outage that requires a technician. This comes down to support, and having a team with the authority to escalate, follow through and remain with the problem until it is resolved. For a business that has been offline for more than 12 hours, the difference between a provider that escalates a problem and applies pressure on the relevant fibre network operator (FNO) until it is resolved, and one that gets the customer to follow up themselves, is significant.

The businesses most exposed to this risk are precisely those investing most heavily in cloud infrastructure. As more SMEs move core operations off premises — onto hosted platforms, software-as-a-service tools and remote working environments — their tolerance for connectivity failure drops. There is no local backup, no manual fallback and no way to trade through an outage the way an older, paper-based operation might have. The connection is the business — which means the support behind it has to be treated with the same seriousness as the connection itself.

The question worth asking any ISP is what it does in the two hours after the link fails — whether someone answers when you call. In this market, many providers don’t even offer a number. Fibre can break, and no provider can prevent that. What separates a half-day outage from a three-day one is a support team that answers within two minutes, knows which FNO owns the fault and stays on it until the business is back online. That is the differentiator worth interrogating.