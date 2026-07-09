The best way to automate customer engagement using AI and WhatsApp

Mobile customer engagement is undergoing its most significant shift since the rise of smartphones. For years, businesses relied on SMS, e-mail and call centres to manage customer interactions. Then came apps, mobile websites and push notifications – each adding value, but also complexity.

Today a new frontier is emerging, driven not by new devices but by new intelligence. AI-powered automation, delivered through the channels customers already use daily, is redefining how businesses communicate, transact and build loyalty.

At the centre of this transformation is WhatsApp, South Africa’s most widely used messaging platform. With more than 90% of local smartphone users active on the app, WhatsApp has become the default digital touchpoint for consumers across retail, e-commerce, logistics, hospitality and travel.

Customers expect to message a business the same way they message a friend – instantly, conversationally and with a clear outcome. The question for businesses is no longer whether to automate these interactions, but how to do it effectively, responsibly and at scale.

WhatsApp – the natural home for AI-powered automation

WhatsApp’s dominance in South Africa makes it the most powerful channel for customer engagement. It’s familiar, fast and frictionless. Customers don’t need to download an app, remember a password or navigate a website. They simply open WhatsApp and start a conversation.

When paired with AI-driven automation, WhatsApp becomes even more valuable. Businesses can:

Respond instantly to high-volume queries;

Guide customers through product discovery;

Trigger personalised marketing messages;

Provide real-time delivery updates;

Manage bookings, returns and support requests; and

Recover abandoned carts.

This is where agentic AI – which can understand intent, make decisions and complete tasks autonomously – becomes a game changer. Unlike traditional chatbots that follow rigid scripts, agentic AI acts with purpose. It interprets context, retrieves relevant data and executes actions that move the customer forward.

The smartest way to automate

While many businesses recognise the potential of AI and WhatsApp, the real challenge lies in orchestrating these interactions seamlessly. The most effective approach combines:

AI that can act autonomously;

WhatsApp as the primary engagement channel; and

A unified platform that brings messaging, data and automation together.

This is exactly what Halo, CM.com’s agentic AI solution, is designed to deliver.

Halo allows businesses to automate and personalise customer engagement at scale, using clean, unified data and intelligent workflows that trigger the right message at the right moment. Instead of juggling multiple tools, teams manage their entire conversational ecosystem from one place.

Automate and personalise at scale

The real power of automation lies in its ability to feel personal. With Halo, businesses can:

Automate outbound WhatsApp messages and marketing campaigns;

Personalise each interaction using customer data;

Trigger workflows based on behaviour, preferences or past purchases; and

Maintain context across channels, from WhatsApp to SMS to e-mail.

This creates a customer experience that feels immediate, relevant and human, even when handled entirely by AI.

A unified platform that simplifies everything

One of the biggest barriers to effective automation is fragmented data. When customer information sits across multiple systems, automation becomes inconsistent and difficult to scale.

CM.com solves this by bringing messaging, campaigning and customer data into a single platform. Every conversation – whether handled by AI or a human agent – is visible in one shared inbox, giving teams full oversight and control.

This unified approach is especially valuable in sectors like logistics and hospitality, where real-time updates, booking confirmations and service queries often span multiple channels.

Trusted, secure and responsible AI

As AI becomes more deeply embedded in customer engagement, trust is non-negotiable. CM.com is among the first technology companies globally to achieve ISO 42001 certification for responsible AI development and management. This gives businesses confidence that their customer interactions are handled securely, ethically and transparently.

As a Meta partner, CM.com also has direct access to WhatsApp insights, best practices and platform updates, ensuring businesses stay ahead of evolving customer expectations.

Real impact for South African businesses

AI-powered WhatsApp automation is already delivering measurable results for South African retailers, e-commerce brands and logistics providers. Companies are using Halo to:

Reduce pressure on call centres;

Improve delivery communication;

Increase conversion rates;

Scale support during peak seasons; and

Provide 24/7 assistance without increasing headcount.

Brands like Freedom of Movement, the popular locally made clothing label, rely on CM.com to manage high-volume interactions during peak demand – and for everyday support – ensuring a consistent, reliable customer experience.

Why this shift matters now

Customer expectations are shifting at remarkable speed. People want instant answers, seamless journeys and personalised interactions – all within the channels they already use. WhatsApp has become that space, and AI-powered automation is transforming it into a smarter, more intuitive point of engagement.

For businesses that adopt this approach now, the benefits are immediate: faster resolutions, more satisfied customers, stronger loyalty, leaner operations and new revenue opportunities that emerge naturally from better conversations.

Customer engagement is becoming conversational, intelligent and automated – and WhatsApp, powered by agentic AI, is fast becoming the new storefront where meaningful interactions and real commercial outcomes meet.