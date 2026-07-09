Rain launches unlimited mobile plans with LoopPhone

rain has introduced LoopPhone and unlimited mobile, a new way to experience mobile in South Africa with unlimited mobile plans built around where people live, work and travel.

LoopPhone is the first smartphone designed specifically for unlimited mobile. Launching exclusively with rain in South Africa, it combines premium hardware with software purpose-built for unlimited connectivity. Developed by LoopDL, rain’s product and design partner, LoopPhone is included free-to-use with every unlimited mobile and rainOne unlimited plan.

Unlimited mobile is available on rain’s national 4G and 5G mobile network, keeping customers connected across South Africa.

Customers wanting home and mobile connectivity together can choose the upgraded rainOne unlimited

Customers can choose unlimited data across their city, province or countrywide, while every plan includes unlimited local calls and SMS nationwide, on a month-to-month plan. Unlimited City and unlimited Province plans include gigs for use anywhere else in South Africa.

The launch also marks an upgrade of rainOne to the new rainOne unlimited, bringing unlimited 5G home Wi-Fi and unlimited mobile together in one plan, with both the101 5G smart router and LoopPhone free-to-use.

“Most South Africans don’t need unlimited data across the entire country every day. They need it where they live, work and connect,” said rain CEO Conrad Leigh. “Unlimited mobile gives customers the freedom to choose exactly that. By bringing together our national 4G and 5G network, smartswitching™ and LoopPhone, we’ve created a mobile experience designed around how people actually use data.”

Designed for unlimited

LoopPhone has been engineered specifically for rain’s network and unlimited mobile experience. Among its features are:

Smartswitching, powering unlimited;

A 6.83-inch Amoled display with rear Glance Display;

A 7 000mAh silicon-anode battery;

A 200-megapixel camera system that uses the rear display for high-quality selfies;

Android 16 with Google Gemini built in; and

NFC, eSim and 4G and 5G standalone support.

LoopPhone is available exclusively from rain and can be purchased outright by customers who prefer to own their device.

Powered by smartswitching

At the heart of the experience is smartswitching, LoopDL’s proprietary software that automatically keeps customers on their selected unlimited mobile plan.

Customers simply choose whether they want unlimited data in their city, their province or across South Africa. Outside their unlimited area, LoopPhone automatically switches to per-gig billing, without changing settings or managing multiple plans.

Nothing to configure. Nothing to switch. Just unlimited.

Built on rain’s national network

LoopPhone runs exclusively on rain’s national 4G and 5G mobile network, one of South Africa’s largest and most advanced 5G networks. Built for data from day one, rain’s network today supports millions of mobile and home broadband connections using nationally licensed spectrum across multiple frequency bands.

Unlimited, your way

Customers can choose between three unlimited mobile plans:

Unlimited City – R595/month;

Unlimited Province – R695/month; and

Unlimited Countrywide – R995/month.

Every plan includes a free-to-use LoopPhone, unlimited mobile data within the selected area, unlimited local calls and SMS nationwide, and month-to-month flexibility.

Customers wanting home and mobile connectivity together can choose the upgraded rainOne unlimited, which combines unlimited 5G home Wi-Fi with unlimited City mobile for R995/month, including both the101 5G smart router and LoopPhone free-to-use.

LoopPhone and unlimited mobile are available now at rain.co.za.

About Rain

Rain is a South African technology company and licensed mobile network operator, operating a national 4G and 5G mobile network together with one of South Africa’s largest 5G home networks. Built for data from day one, Rain is creating connected experiences powered by one of the world’s most advanced 5G networks. Founded in 2016 as an ambitious start-up with the belief that connectivity could be done differently, Rain launched South Africa’s first data-first network and became the first operator in Africa to launch commercial standalone 5G. Today, Rain connects millions of South Africans every day through its national mobile network and growing ecosystem of connected products. Rain continues to redefine connectivity through technology, innovation and design to create simpler, smarter experiences built for the AI era. For more information, visit rain.co.za.