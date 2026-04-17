DStv drops premium paywall on Fifa World Cup in Canal+-era shift

SuperSport will broadcast all 104 Fifa World Cup 2026 matches across every DStv package tier from Access through to Premium, the first time a premium global sports tournament has been made available to MultiChoice’s entry-level subscribers.

The announcement, made at a SuperSport briefing on Friday, marks the first major sports rights showcase under Canal+’s ownership of MultiChoice and signals a strategic pivot away from using marquee sport as a differentiator for higher-tier packages.

DStv Access starts from R99/month in South Africa, a fraction of its more premium bouquets.

Historically, the biggest football, rugby and cricket rights have sat behind higher-tier DStv packages

“It’s the package that has the most eyeballs, the most viewers,” said Rendani Ramovha, Canal+ director for content for sports in English and Portuguese-speaking Africa. “It’s the first time that we’ll be doing this as a MultiChoice, and now Canal+ company.”

The move comes against sharp subscriber pressure at DStv.

Canal+, which has taken operational control of MultiChoice, has already signalled a break with past practice, scrapping the annual DStv price increase in April and shutting down the Showmax streaming platform as part of what Canal+ Africa CEO David Mignot has described as a “stop the bleeding, get back to growth” mandate.

Blunting the differential

Competitive pressure on DStv’s sports differentiator has also intensified. In December, SABC Sport announced a free-to-air broadcast partnership with Hollywoodbets covering both the 2026 Fifa World Cup and the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Brazil, with rights acquired from New World TV – the official rights holder for sub-Saharan Africa.

The SABC will carry coverage across SABC 1, SABC 3, SABC Sport, SABC Plus and radio, meaning any South African household can watch Bafana Bafana’s return to the tournament – its first since the country hosted in 2010 – without a pay-TV subscription.

The DStv Access inclusion blunts the differential: the free-to-air offer is wider in reach but narrower in match count, with SuperSport retaining exclusive access to the full 104-match slate.

The decision extends the Canal+ playbook to content strategy. Historically, the biggest football, rugby and cricket rights have sat behind higher-tier DStv packages, encouraging upgrades during marquee events. Placing the full tournament on Access – the cheapest DStv package – removes that upgrade incentive but widens the audience across the 26 sub-Saharan markets SuperSport covers.

Ten African countries have qualified for Fifa 2026, the most ever, and Ramovha described the tournament as the most eagerly anticipated World Cup from an African perspective since South Africa hosted in 2010. The tournament has also expanded from 32 to 48 nations and runs from 11 June in Mexico City to the final in New Jersey on 19 July.

Ramovha confirmed SuperSport will not broadcast the tournament in 4K, a departure from previous experiments with ultra-high-definition sports coverage. Investment has instead gone into localisation infrastructure: in-market production crews feeding regional studios, remote commentary technology for select territories, and commentary in seven African languages.

“Previously we’ve been criticised about being heavily South African-focused and South African-lensed,” Ramovha said. “This, in my opinion, is going to be the most hyper-localised content slate.”

Previously we’ve been criticised about being heavily South African-focused and South African-lensed

The broadcaster is also compressing its highlights window. Match highlights will be available within 10 minutes of the final whistle, Ramovha said.

SuperSport is working with Fifa on geo-blocking, territorial takedowns and anti-piracy war rooms, Ramovha said, describing piracy as a bigger threat that competitor broadcasters. Pay-TV broadcasters across the continent have seen significant leakage to unauthorised streams during major sporting events.

Ramovha also flagged new competitive pressure in the African sports streaming market, citing SportyBet’s recent launches of SportyTV in South Africa and Sporty FTA in Nigeria. “There’s a lot of competition,” he said, though he added that SuperSport was not :shying away” from it. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media