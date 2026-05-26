Zoom Fibre launches Get Flex ISP

South African fibre network operator Zoom Fibre has officially entered the internet service provider market with the launch of Get Flex ISP, a move aimed at addressing long-standing customer experience challenges in the connectivity space.

The launch marks a strategic evolution for Zoom Fibre, which has built its reputation as a fibre network operator (FNO) working closely with ISPs across the country. Through these partnerships, the business has gained deep insight into the operational realities, customer pain points and service gaps that often impact end users.

“Over the years, working alongside ISPs has given us a front-row seat to both what works and where customers experience friction,” says MD Mohamed Asmal. “The launch of Get Flex ISP is a natural progression for us. It allows us to take those learnings and deliver a more seamless, customer-centric experience from end to end.”

Meeting customers where they are

At the heart of Get Flex ISP is a simple premise: internet access should be flexible, accessible and easy to manage.

The new offering introduces Flex Fibre, a fibre-to-the-home solution designed for customers who want affordability and control without the burden of long-term contracts. Unlike traditional post-paid models, Flex Fibre allows users to pay upfront for their internet service on a pay-as-you-go basis, bringing a familiar prepaid structure to the fibre market.

This model is particularly relevant in a South African context, where prepaid services dominate across sectors such as mobile and electricity. By aligning with these established behaviours, Get Flex ISP aims to lower barriers to entry and expand access to reliable, high-speed connectivity.

Automation and digital-first engagement

Beyond pricing and flexibility, Get Flex ISP is placing a strong emphasis on reducing friction in the customer journey through automation and digital engagement.

The service has been designed to minimise traditional support bottlenecks by introducing seamless, automated processes across onboarding, payments and account management. A key pillar of this approach is the increased use of WhatsApp as a primary communication channel, allowing customers to manage their connectivity in real time, without the need for lengthy call centre interactions.

From account queries to recharge reminders and support, customers can engage with the service in a way that is both familiar and efficient.

“We believe the future of connectivity lies not just in infrastructure, but in how customers experience the service day to day,” says Keith Joseph, chief commercial officer at Zoom Fibre. “By leveraging digital channels like WhatsApp and reducing unnecessary human touchpoints, we’re able to deliver faster, more responsive support – which is critical in a country where connectivity plays a growing role in economic participation and digital inclusion.”

Bridging the gap between infrastructure and experience

The decision by Zoom Fibre to launch its own ISP offering reflects a broader shift in the market, where the lines between infrastructure providers and service delivery are becoming increasingly interconnected.

As an FNO, Zoom Fibre has traditionally focused on building and maintaining high-quality fibre networks. However, the company recognised an opportunity to bridge the gap between infrastructure and customer experience, ensuring that the quality of the network is matched by the quality of service delivered to the end user.

Driving digital inclusion through flexibility

In a country where affordability and accessibility remain key challenges, flexible models like prepaid fibre have the potential to play a meaningful role in advancing digital inclusion.

By allowing customers to connect on their own terms – whether through pay-as-you-go usage or automated recurring payments – Get Flex ISP is positioned to serve a broader segment of the market, including households that may have previously been excluded from fibre due to rigid pricing structures.

As the demand for reliable internet continues to grow, driven by remote work, online education and digital services, solutions that prioritise both access and experience are likely to shape the next phase of South Africa’s connectivity landscape.

With the launch of Get Flex ISP, Zoom Fibre is making a clear statement: the future of fibre is not just fast – it’s flexible.