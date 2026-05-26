AI, cybersecurity power standout year for Datatec

Datatec Group has delivered a sharp acceleration in earnings for the year ended 28 February 2026, with the JSE-listed international technology distribution and services group benefiting from enterprise AI infrastructure investment and continued cybersecurity expansion across its global operations.

Group gross invoiced income – Datatec’s preferred measure of channel activity, equivalent to gross sales before net-accounting adjustments for software resales – rose 9.3% to US$8.46-billion (FY2025: $7.73-billion). Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation increased 17.8% to $290.1-million.

The headline financial metrics show significant operating leverage. Underlying earnings per share grew 35% to 48.2 US cents, headline EPS rose 56.5% to 39.9c, and profit after tax climbed to $108.7-million from $69.3-million.

At a group level, software and services now account for 71% of gross invoiced income, up from 69%

Datatec, led by long-serving group CEO Jens Montanana, said on Tuesday it had declared a final cash dividend of R2.25/share, taking the total FY2026 distribution to 24 US cents per share – up 54.8% in dollar terms on the prior year.

Westcon International, the group’s global technology distribution arm and the largest contributor to earnings, delivered the standout performance. Gross invoiced income grew 9.6% to $5.74-billion and adjusted Ebitda climbed 15% to $172.4-million.

Cybersecurity now accounts for 52% of Westcon’s category sales (FY2025: 51%), and the company said cybersecurity demand “continues to outpace broader IT spend”. Network infrastructure refresh activity, much of it driven by enterprise AI deployments, also contributed strongly.

Income mix

A $15.5-million accrual release related to the favourable resolution of multi-jurisdiction tax claims flattered the headline gross profit number – excluding the one-off, Westcon’s gross profit grew 9.6% rather than the reported 13%.

Logicalis International, which provides ICT services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific, increased adjusted Ebitda by 22% to $114.5-million on gross invoiced income up 12% to $2.15-billion. Cloud-related gross invoiced income jumped 23% to $506-million, and recurring annuity services now contribute 35% of the segment’s sales mix.

The Latin American services business, which had struggled in recent years, also delivered a marked recovery, with adjusted Ebitda up 21% to $24.3-million. Strong growth in southern Latin America – led by Chile – offset a 39% drop in northern Latin America driven by weak Mexican order intake. Datatec said it is “re-modelling” the Mexican business.

At a group level, software and services now account for 71% of gross invoiced income (FY2025: 69%) as the mix continues to shift away from hardware. Return on invested capital improved to 21.6% from 16.5%, and group net debt reduced to $46.7-million from $52.1-million.

In a separate post-year-end development, Datatec disclosed that its Brazilian operating entity PromonLogicalis Tecnologia e Participações had won a final unappealable favourable court decision on 6 March 2026 in a long-running tax dispute first filed in 2018. The judgment, which relates to the inclusion of certain state VAT credits in Brazil’s corporate income tax base, makes $38.4-million recoverable against future federal tax liabilities.

The recoverable amount comprises $21.3-million in corporate income tax paid between 2013 and 2022, plus $17.1-million in associated interest. The credits will be utilised over the next five years. Because the court decision was handed down after the 28 February financial year-end, the recovery has not been recognised as an asset in the FY2026 audited financial statements – but the cash benefit will flow through future reporting periods as Brazilian federal tax liabilities are offset against the credit.

Around the financial year-end, Datatec made three small bolt-on acquisitions

Datatec was cautious on the outlook, citing what it described as a “global geopolitical situation creating uncertainty in trade, energy and inflation”. It said its focus would remain on operating leverage, earnings quality and cash generation, and that “unlocking shareholder value remains a strategic priority” – a formulation that often signals further capital allocation or structural decisions ahead.

The group said AI infrastructure investment was likely to continue driving demand for networking and on-premises computing – the same forces that powered Westcon’s standout year.

Acquisitions

Around the financial year-end, Datatec made three small bolt-on acquisitions: cybersecurity distributor Real Security (acquired by Westcon’s European operations for $15.1-million in January 2026), Logicalis North America bolt-on Maple Woods ($2.9-million in February 2026) and, post year-end, German services business NetworkedAssets ($4.8-million in March 2026).

Datatec’s share price was trading 0.4% higher shortly after markets opened in Johannesburg on Tuesday, giving it a market capitalisation north of R20-billion. Over the past year, the counter has added 40%. — © 2026 NewsCentral Media