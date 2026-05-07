Datatec is firing on all cylinders

JSE-listed international ICT group Datatec has flagged a sharp jump in earnings for its 2026 financial year, with headline earnings per share (Heps) expected to come in 51-59% higher than the prior year on the back of strong second-half performance from its Westcon International and Logicalis International divisions.

In a trading statement on Thursday, the group, which is led by long-serving CEO Jens Montanana, said Heps for the year ended 28 February 2026 would be between 38.5 and 40.5 US cents, against 25.5c in the 2025 financial year.

Earnings per share are expected to be between 38c and 40c – up 48-56% — while underlying earnings per share, the group’s preferred non-IFRS measure, will be between 47c and 49c, an increase of 32% to 37% on a recalculated FY25 base of 35.7c.

Datatec’s share price moved higher on the trading update on Thursday, with the counter last up 1.5%

In a pre-close update on 31 March, Datatec said Westcon, its global cybersecurity and networking distribution business, “continued to deliver a very strong financial performance” in the second half, while Logicalis International – the IT solutions arm – delivered an “exceptional” performance. Logicalis Latin America posted a slight improvement in gross profit, with overall financial performance continuing to improve.

The trading statement reflects a definition change for underlying earnings, with share-based payment charges now excluded from the metric. The group said the change brings underlying earnings into line with peer reporting and with its adjusted Ebitda definition. The FY25 underlying EPS comparative has been recalculated on the new basis.

Datatec’s share price moved higher on the trading update on Thursday, with the counter last up 1.5% at R74.61. The shares have climbed by nearly 25% in the past year, giving the group a market valuation of R17.2-billion. It said it intends to publish its 2026 financial results on 26 May 2026. — © 2026 NewsCentral Media