South Africa risks losing a generation of developers to AI

The integration of AI into software development is not merely another industry trend. It represents a fundamental restructuring of how technology is built, who builds it and how engineering talent is cultivated.

For South Africa, a country that has positioned technology as a critical engine for economic growth and social mobility, understanding and responding to this shift is essential. Unlike previous disruptions, this transformation demands a strategic, multi-stakeholder response.

The scale of the change is already visible. McKinsey research suggests that software engineering is among the functions most exposed to automation, with potential productivity gains of 20-45% in coding tasks. The implications ripple directly into markets like ours, where technology services are increasingly integrated into global delivery models.

The tech sector has been one of the few consistent sources of quality employment for young graduates

The stakes are high. South Africa’s ICT sector contributes around 8% to national GDP and employs hundreds of thousands of workers directly and indirectly. For many — particularly graduates from historically disadvantaged backgrounds — the technology industry has served as a vital pathway into the middle class.

Youth unemployment remains above 45% and the tech sector has been one of the few consistent sources of quality employment for young graduates. The government has identified digital skills development as a national priority, but the rapid evolution of AI threatens to outpace current educational and training frameworks.

This time is different

South Africa’s technology sector has weathered global disruptions before — the Y2K remediation, the dot-com collapse, the 2008 financial crisis. Each affected hiring patterns and investment flows. But this time is fundamentally different. When global markets recovered in the past, local demand returned and software engineers continued to follow a familiar growth path: junior roles, skills accumulation and long-term career stability.

The AI transformation does not follow this pattern. Rather than temporarily suppressing demand, it is altering the composition of software teams and the nature of work itself.

At the heart of the issue is a troubling trend: the disappearance of traditional junior developer tasks. AI-assisted tools — GitHub Copilot, Amazon CodeWhisperer and a growing range of open-source alternatives — are increasingly capable of generating boilerplate code, automating routine bug fixes, completing basic feature development and writing documentation and test cases.

The problem is that these tasks have traditionally served as the training ground for junior developers — the proving ground where foundational skills are built. A 2024 Stack Overflow developer survey found that 76% of developers are now using or planning to use AI tools, with code generation and debugging assistance the most common applications. For an emerging market like South Africa, where entry-level technology roles have provided critical on-ramps to professional careers, this shift carries significant implications.

The concern is not that AI will eliminate engineers. It is that future engineers may advance without developing deep problem-solving and diagnostic skills.

Not everyone views the AI transition with alarm, and there is merit in the more optimistic case. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has consistently argued that AI tools are designed to enhance human productivity, not eliminate human roles. From this perspective, developers who embrace AI will become dramatically more productive, allowing them to tackle more complex and creative challenges. Those who master AI-assisted workflows may also become more competitive in global markets, potentially attracting more international investment and remote work opportunities to South Africa.

But labour economists and workforce development specialists urge caution. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2023 projects that while technology will create new roles, 44% of workers’ skills will be disrupted within five years. Without proactive reskilling, the report warns, significant portions of the workforce risk displacement.

The risk is of a ‘missing middle’, a generation of engineers who never develop foundational competencies

In South Africa, where skills development infrastructure is already strained, this is a particular cause for concern. The risk of a “missing middle” — a generation of engineers who never develop foundational competencies — is genuine. From a social development standpoint, the AI transition also raises important questions about fairness.

The technology sector has been a rare bright spot in an economy marked by persistent inequality. If AI-driven efficiency gains accrue primarily to capital and senior talent while entry-level opportunities contract, the sector’s role as an engine of social mobility could be undermined.

Four priorities

The answer lies not in resisting AI but in reshaping how the industry develops talent alongside it. There are four priorities:

First, redesign early-career pathways. Rather than eliminating junior roles, forward-thinking organisations should evolve them into “AI-enabled apprenticeships” that emphasise system design and architecture thinking, code review and quality assurance, security awareness and governance, alongside collaboration with AI tools as a core competency.

Second, invest in structured mentorship. In an AI-augmented environment, the tacit knowledge transfer that occurs through mentorship becomes more critical, not less. Organisations should formalise mentorship programmes that pair junior developers with senior engineers, ensuring that diagnostic skills and professional judgment are actively cultivated.

Third, prioritise responsible AI integration. Adopting AI tools without considering their impact on workforce development is short-sighted. Companies need clear policies that balance productivity gains with talent development objectives.

Fourth, update national skills frameworks. South Africa’s existing digital skills strategies must be reviewed and revised to reflect the realities of AI-augmented development. That includes identifying emerging skill requirements and ensuring that public training programmes address them. Government should also establish mechanisms to track the impact of AI adoption on technology employment, enabling evidence-based policy responses.

Ultimately, this is a question of alignment. The risk is that efficiency gains come at the expense of long-term capability development, hollowing out the talent pipeline and undermining the sector’s role in economic inclusion. The opportunity is to lead in defining how human expertise and artificial intelligence can work together productively and responsibly.

If anything, AI has clarified where human value is most critical. By aligning industry practices, educational approaches and policy frameworks, South Africa can cultivate a technology workforce that is not only globally competitive but also deeply skilled, ethically grounded and resilient. The path forward requires collaboration, foresight and a commitment to ensuring that technological progress serves broad-based prosperity.

The author, Lisa Jasper, is head of talent acquisition at Dariel, a software engineering firm and part of the JSE-listed Capital Appreciation Group