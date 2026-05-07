Altron’s FY26 earnings seen firmer as platforms power growth

JSE-listed Altron has firmed up its earnings guidance for the year ended 28 February 2026, with headline earnings per share (Heps) from continuing operations now expected to rise by 31-37% — broadly in line with the more than 30% growth flagged in the group’s 12 February trading statement.

In an updated trading statement issued on Thursday, Altron said Heps from continuing operations will be between R2.33 and R2.43 for the 2026 financial year, against R1.78 in FY25. Continuing earnings per share will rise by the same percentage range to between R2.04 and R2.14, against R1.56.

At group level – which includes the discontinued Altron Nexus business – the picture is more bullish. Group Heps is now expected at R2.25 to R2.33, an increase of 68-74% on FY25’s R1.34. That is well above the more than 50% growth originally flagged in February, when the group Heps floor was R2.01. Group EPS will climb 82-87% to between R1.87 and R1.93, against R1.03.

Altron said FY26 marked the completion of its three-year ‘accelerated growth’ strategic phase

Altron’s continuing operations include vehicle tracking subsidiary Netstar, Altron FinTech, Altron HealthTech, Altron Digital Business, Altron Security, Altron Document Solutions and Altron Arrow.

As Altron set out in a separate voluntary operational update on 24 February, the group’s “Platforms” segment – anchored by Netstar, Altron FinTech and Altron HealthTech – contributed about 45% of revenue but roughly 90% of both Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) and operating profit in the 11 months to 31 January 2026. Annuity revenue topped 65% of total group revenue, which Altron said was a structural driver of stronger cash-flow generation.

Capital markets day

In the same update, Altron said FY26 marked the completion of its three-year “accelerated growth” strategic phase, and that the group was positioned to enter a new “transformative growth” chapter. A capital markets day is planned for June.

The February trading statement drove Altron’s share price more than 8% higher in intraday trading. Thursday’s update prompted a more measured reaction, with the shares up 3.3% at R22.99 by 9.12am.

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The update comes against a busy operational backdrop: in April, Altron announced that Warren Mande would take over as MD of the tracking and telematics subsidiary on 1 July, replacing Grant Fraser, who is emigrating to Australia. Netstar passed the two-million subscriber mark under Fraser’s three-and-a-half-year tenure.

Altron will publish its 2026 financial results on 25 May. — © 2026 NewsCentral Media