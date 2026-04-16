Warren Mande to take over as Netstar MD

Altron Group has appointed Warren Mande as MD of vehicle tracking and telematics subsidiary Netstar, effective 1 July 2026.

Mande, who has been Netstar’s chief operating officer for the past nine months, replaces Grant Fraser, who is emigrating to Australia. Fraser led the business for three and a half years, during which Netstar passed the two million subscriber mark.

Mande has spent more than 23 years at Altron in various roles. He was most recently MD of Altron Document Solutions.

Altron CEO Werner Kapp said Fraser had delayed his emigration plans to lead what turned out to be a turnaround at Netstar, and thanked him for his contribution to the group.

Fraser will stay on until 30 June 2026 to hand over to Mande.

Netstar, which provides vehicle tracking, telematics and fleet management services, has been operating in South Africa for more than 30 years. — (c) 2026 NewsCentral Media