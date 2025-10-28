TCS | Why Altron is building an AI factory in Johannesburg

Altron earlier this month announced that it has deployed an “AI factory” in one of Teraco’s new Johannesburg data centres. Powered by Nvidia AI infrastructure and software, the factory has already gone live with half a dozen customers.

In this episode of the TechCentral Show, Altron Group chief technology officer Bongani Andy Mabaso explains the rationale for the investment, what building the factory entailed and what the anchor tenants are using the platform to do.

Mabaso tells TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod:

What an AI factory is exactly and why Altron has decided to build one;

What’s involved in deploying AI infrastructure, especially from a power and cooling perspective – and why Altron decided to locate the Altron AI Factory at Teraco;

What companies like Lelapa AI, MathU and Dataviue are using the Altron AI Factory to do;

Why Altron partnered with Asus and HPE on the project;

How the infrastructure can be used; and

The advantages of hosting an AI factory in South Africa, as opposed to an offshore data centre – it’s not only about better network latency.

