Where SA remote workers can keep the most: Wise, Grey, Payoneer or PayPal

South Africa has one of the fastest-growing remote worker populations in sub-Saharan Africa. Tens of thousands of professionals now earn salaries and contractor fees from companies in the EU, the UK and the US while living in Cape Town, Johannesburg or wherever the Wi-Fi reaches. The challenge is getting that money home efficiently – without losing a significant chunk of it to opaque exchange-rate markups and transfer fees.

Below is a practical comparison of four platforms suited to the job, ranked roughly by value for money. All fees cited reflect published rates as of mid-2026.

1. Wise – best overall for rate transparency

Wise has long been the benchmark for fair international transfers, and its December 2025 conditional approval from the South African Reserve Bank as a “category 2 authorised dealer with limited authority” adds important local legitimacy. It is the first regulatory licence Wise has received anywhere on the African continent.

The platform’s core advantage is its use of the mid-market exchange rate – the real rate you see on Google or Reuters – with no markup. Instead, it charges a transparent fee that varies by currency pair, typically between 0.35% and 2%. Receiving funds via local bank transfer is free for most currencies; receiving a Swift/wire transfer costs approximately $6.11 for US dollars, £2.16 for British pounds or €2.39 for euro.

For a South African remote worker receiving a $5 000 monthly salary, the all-in cost on Wise is likely to be well under $50, assuming the employer sends via a local (ACH or Sepa-equivalent) transfer rather than a Swift rail. The Reserve Bank licence should also simplify compliance conversations with local banks, which have sometimes flagged inward remittances from unlicensed foreign fintechs.

Best for: Professionals receiving regular salaries or large invoices who prioritise rate transparency.

2. Grey – best purpose-built option for African freelancers

Grey is a fintech that has built its product specifically for African professionals receiving foreign payments. It provides virtual bank accounts denominated in dollars, pounds and euros, meaning clients abroad can pay as if they were making a local bank transfer – no Swift surcharges and no currency complications on the sender’s side.

The fee structure is straightforward: a 0.8% deposit/receiving fee (capped at $10) and a 1% conversion fee (capped at $6) to convert to rand and withdraw to a South African bank account. Those caps are particularly useful on larger payments: someone receiving $10 000 pays a maximum of $16 combined, an effective rate of 0.16%. Grey Business, launched in February 2026, extends the same model to small businesses and start-ups needing corporate USD accounts.

Withdrawals to South African bank accounts are generally fast – the platform reports processing within hours in many cases. As Grey is headquartered in Nigeria and operates under various African financial licences, it is worth confirming current Reserve Bank compliance status before committing large sums.

Best for: Freelancers and contractors who invoice multiple international clients in different currencies.

3. Payoneer – best for marketplace freelancers

Payoneer is the go-to platform for South Africans who earn through online marketplaces such as Upwork, Fiverr and Toptal, because these platforms integrate Payoneer natively and often pass payments through at reduced or zero cost within the network.

For direct client payments outside a marketplace, the fee structure changed in March 2025: transfers under $400 carry a fixed fee of $4; those at $400 or above are charged at 1%. Currency conversion to rand adds up to a further 2%, bringing the typical total to 2-3% on a standard payment. High-volume users withdrawing more than $50 000/month qualify for a reduced 0.5% rate.

Payoneer also offers a prepaid Mastercard, useful for online spending without first converting to rand. The platform is well established in South Africa and is broadly accepted by authorised dealers for inward remittance purposes. Its main shortcoming is that the combined conversion and withdrawal fees on large, irregular transfers can exceed what Wise or Grey charge.

Best for: Freelancers already working through Upwork, Fiverr or other Payoneer-integrated platforms.

4. PayPal – most widely accepted, but most expensive

Almost every international client recognises PayPal, which makes it a useful fallback when a client refuses to use a bank transfer or unfamiliar platform. The problem is cost. Receiving an international payment in South Africa carries a transaction fee of 3.4%-4.4% plus $0.30/transaction. PayPal then applies a further 2.5% currency conversion charge when funds are withdrawn to a South African bank account in rand. The combined effective cost can easily exceed 6-7%.

South African PayPal accounts also carry a local constraint: funds must be withdrawn to a linked South African bank account within 30 days. There is no option to hold a foreign currency balance indefinitely, as there is with Wise or Payoneer. FNB, through which most local PayPal withdrawals are processed, adds a further 0.81-1.51% fee on the withdrawal itself.

On a $5 000 payment, the total deducted via PayPal could exceed $350 – compared to under $50 on Wise. PayPal makes sense only for small or infrequent payments where the client’s preference overrides cost considerations. For regular salary receipts, the fees are prohibitive.

Best for: Occasional one-off payments from clients who will not use any other platform.

Quick comparison

Platform Receiving fee Conversion to ZAR Typical total (on $5 000) Wise Free (local) / ~$6.11 Swift 0.35%-2% ~$20–50 Grey 0.8% (cap $10) 1% (cap $6) ~$16 (capped) Payoneer 1% (min $4) Up to 2% ~$100-$150 PayPal 3.4-4.4% + $0.30 2.5% ~$320-$360+

A note on tax and exchange control

Whichever platform you use, the tax and exchange control obligations are the same. South African tax residents are required to declare all foreign income to the taxman.

The R1.25 million foreign employment income exemption under section 10(1)(o)(ii) of the Income Tax Act applies only to income earned while physically working abroad for more than 183 days in a 12-month period (including at least 60 consecutive days) – a threshold most fully remote workers based in South Africa will not meet. In practice, foreign salaries and contractor fees are taxed as ordinary income.

Inward remittances via regulated platforms are generally straightforward from a Reserve Bank exchange control perspective. Keep your platform’s transaction history exports; these are typically sufficient for tax filing purposes. The South African Revenue Service updated its non-resident tax status processes from June 2025, and the Bank made further amendments to exchange control circulars in late 2025 relating to the treatment of income remittances. If your income is substantial or your residency status is in any way complex, consult a tax practitioner with cross-border experience before choosing a platform and structure.

The bottom line

For most South African remote workers, Wise or Grey will be the most cost-effective choice: both use near-mid-market rates, publish fees transparently and offer a clear path to a local bank account. Wise edges ahead on exchange-rate fidelity and its new Reserve Bank licence; Grey’s fee caps make it exceptionally affordable on larger or more frequent transfers. Payoneer is the right call if your clients pay through a compatible marketplace such as Upwork or Fiverr. PayPal should be the option of last resort – convenient for the client, expensive for you. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media