Why a payments company tracks South Africa’s financial pulse

For South Africa’s merchants and lenders, the most important question at the end of each month is a simple one: can customers actually pay?

Behind every card swipe, debit order and instalment sits a household balance sheet under strain – and for the businesses that depend on those transactions clearing, reading the resilience of those households has become core operational intelligence rather than background economics.

That is the logic behind one of the more unusual assets in South African fintech: a payments-and-credit technology company that publishes its own quarterly economic index.

Its latest release, covering the fourth quarter of 2025, describes a recovery that is real but fragile

Altron FinTech, which processes payments and manages credit for businesses across the retail spectrum, has for more than a decade sustained the Altron FinTech Household Resilience Index (AFHRI) – a 20-indicator measure of consumer financial health compiled by independent economist Dr Roelof Botha.

Its latest release, covering the fourth quarter of 2025, describes a recovery that is real but fragile: the index rose for a seventh consecutive quarter on the back of 2025’s interest rate cuts, yet in per capita terms households made effectively no progress, and the number of formally employed South Africans now barely exceeds the number who are unemployed.

For a company whose business is payments, that combination matters. Altron FinTech routes transactions to every acquiring bank in South Africa, runs debit order and DebiCheck collections, issues and personalises cards, and underpins the credit-management software used by microlenders and retailers.

‘Forward-looking read’

Its client base runs from street vendors and township enterprises to lending institutions, medical practices, property managers and large corporates. Every one of those flows is sensitive to whether households have the room to spend, borrow and repay – which is precisely what the index is built to measure.

“The AFHRI gives our clients a forward-looking read on the financial behaviour of the consumers they serve,” says Johan Gellatly, MD of Altron FinTech. “When you are a lender deciding how much credit to extend, or a retailer planning instalment offers, or a collections business forecasting debit-order success rates, the resilience of the household sector is the single most important variable you are working with. We built and sustain this index because that intelligence makes our clients’ businesses more resilient – and a more resilient merchant base is good for the entire payments ecosystem.”

The connection between the index and Altron FinTech’s day-to-day operations is unusually direct. Several AFHRI indicators – the ratio of household income to debt-servicing costs, credit impairments by banks, civil debt defaults and credit extension to households – map closely onto the risk signals that lenders and collections businesses monitor most closely. Crucially, those indicators tend to move ahead of the payment failures, rising arrears and softening demand that merchants feel weeks or months later. That early signal lets businesses adjust credit criteria, collections strategies and cash-flow planning before the strain reaches their books.

The Q4 2025 data carry a pointed message for that audience. The recovery in household resilience was driven almost entirely by lower interest rates, which lifted the income-to-debt-cost ratio by 7.1% year on year and supported a 4.1% rise in consumption expenditure. But the prime rate has since been raised again, from 10.25% to 10.5%, and banks have already responded by tightening home loan deposit requirements.

For merchants and lenders, that is an early warning flag: the tailwind of 2025 is fading, and the businesses that plan for a tougher second quarter will be better placed than those assuming the recovery will continue on its own.

The macroeconomic backdrop sharpens the point. Although formal employment rose to 12.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, it now only marginally exceeds the 12 million South Africans who are unemployed, including discouraged work seekers. Employment and labour remuneration carry the heaviest weighting in the AFHRI, and their sluggish growth has been a persistent drag on the index.

For Altron FinTech, publishing this intelligence openly is a statement about its role in the market

Botha argues that economic policy has prioritised driving inflation to very low levels at the expense of growth and job creation – a stance that leaves the consumer base on which merchants depend structurally weaker than headline index gains might suggest.

For Altron FinTech, publishing that intelligence openly is also a statement about its role in the market. The company positions itself as “always-on, compliant, resilient” – language aimed at keeping merchants trading through difficult conditions, not only benign ones.

The AFHRI extends that promise beyond the transaction itself into the strategic decisions that determine whether a business survives a downturn, functioning as the macroeconomic complement to its account-managed service model: data that helps a merchant understand not just how their own payments are performing, but the financial weather their customers are operating in.

Rigorous, independnet

“Our purpose is to power payments everywhere and to make a difference in the lives of everyday South Africans,” Gellatly adds. “You cannot do that without understanding the pressures those South Africans are under. The AFHRI is how we put rigorous, independent economics in the hands of the businesses that serve them – so that when conditions are hard, our clients are making decisions from insight rather than guesswork.”

The index does carry encouraging signals alongside the warnings. All three measured periods returned positive readings, and both quarter-on-quarter growth of 1.7% and year-on-year growth of 1.4% comfortably outpaced real GDP. The strongest performer was the real value of unit trust assets, buoyed by a record-breaking run on the JSE. The “two-pot” retirement withdrawals that distorted earlier quarters also appear to be normalising – a development Botha views as positive for household resilience over the longer term.

As South Africa moves through 2026 with employment stagnant and monetary policy tightening again, that resilience intelligence is likely to matter more, not less. For the corporates and merchants in Altron FinTech’s network, the message from the latest index is clear: the consumer recovery is fragile, the next quarter is uncertain, and the businesses that read the signals early will be the ones that stay resilient