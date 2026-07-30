TCS+ | iStore Business on why Apple makes sense for SMEs

For small and medium enterprises, technology must do one thing above all else: get out of the way. Unlike large corporations with dedicated IT departments, SMEs run lean – and every hour spent wrestling with systems is an hour not spent on the business itself.

In this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+, brought to you by iStore Business, Sudesh Pillay, executive head of iStore Business South Africa, and Tamia Nontsikelelo, founder and CEO of womenswear label Tol’Thema, explore how SMEs can make smarter technology decisions and why the Apple ecosystem is increasingly the answer.

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They discuss:

The pressures SMEs face and why low-maintenance, cost-effective technology is critical to their survival and growth;

How Tol’Thema uses iPhone and Mac in the day-to-day running of the business, and the practical value they deliver to customers;

Why historically fragmented SME IT is giving way to integrated ecosystems, and what is driving the shift;

The total cost of ownership case for Apple hardware, and why the premium price tag isn’t the whole story for budget-conscious businesses;

How Apple’s on-device AI, built into its silicon, helps SMEs future-proof their hardware investment;

The support iStore Business provides to ease hardware transitions and reduce the disruption of moving staff onto a new operating system;

Why native security and data protection features matter enormously to small businesses with no dedicated IT or compliance function; and

Which software and AI subscription costs SMEs can avoid by making better use of tools built into the Apple ecosystem.

Pillay also explains what happens when an SME’s needs outgrow out-of-the-box solutions, and how iStore Business provides the specialist support to scale with them.

Don’t miss this practical conversation about technology that works for South Africa’s small businesses.

Listen to this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+

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