Why identity has become a board-level growth issue

We rarely think of identity as infrastructure. It sits in the compliance budget, gets reviewed at audit time and seldom makes the growth agenda. But identity underpins every digital interaction, customer relationship and product decision. In most enterprises, that foundation was never designed.

“Most boards look at identity spend and see a compliance line item. I look at it and see the foundation every digital growth decision is built on.”

How we got here

Most businesses don’t have an identity strategy. They have an accumulation of reasonable decisions.

A biometric solution here. A verification vendor there. A compliance layer added when the regulator required it.

Covid accelerated digital adoption faster than anyone planned. Businesses had to put everything in place – onboarding, verification and fraud capabilities – at speed. The vendors available then were built to solve individual problems, not operate as a connected platform. So, teams bought what they needed, when they needed it.

Over time, those sensible decisions turned into something nobody designed: a patchwork of vendors that quietly limits what the business can do next. The landscape changed, and what once worked as point solutions no longer works as a foundation.

Where the real cost hides

The cost does not appear neatly in a risk budget. It shows up when a customer walks into a store, opens your app and calls your contact centre, only to be treated like a different person each time.

“It’s not unusual to find enterprises running five different identity vendors across three channels, and none of them talk to each other. Nobody planned it that way. Each vendor solved a real problem. But every one of those seams is a place where a customer drops off, an audit takes longer, or a new product launch is delayed by six months. The real cost doesn’t sit in compliance. It leaks into growth.”

Why this belongs in the boardroom

Enterprises are already moving away from disconnected point solutions and towards consolidated identity platforms. The reason is simple: when identity decisions are scattered, the impact shows up in the places boards care about most.

Growth – broken journeys lose customers before they even begin

– broken journeys lose customers before they even begin Operating cost – every disconnected vendor adds another integration to maintain

– every disconnected vendor adds another integration to maintain Fraud and scale – inconsistent rules create gaps, while expansion into new markets means rebuilding identity logic from scratch

In Africa especially, multi-market expansion and tighter compliance obligations make a fragmented identity stack even less viable. That’s when identity stops being a compliance discussion and becomes a growth, risk and operating model issue. That belongs at the board table.

What good actually looks like

Imagine one verified identity following the customer across every channel, product and interaction. Onboarding gets faster. Fraud controls become more consistent. Audit trails get clearer.

When you can layer a new product, partner or market onto a trusted identity foundation, growth stops being an integration problem. It becomes a business decision.

Meeting with the board this week?

Add this question to the agenda: are we still buying identity like a set of checks, or treating it like infrastructure? Because the answer is no longer shaping compliance alone. It’s shaping how fast the business can grow.

About Contactable

Contactable is Africa’s Integrated Identity Platform – providing Identity for Enterprise through a single, seamless integration. One platform covering identity, compliance and workflow across the entire customer journey. Visit contactable.co.za or follow us on LinkedIn.