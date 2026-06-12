Hisense, Makro team up for winter laundry promotion

As South Africans prepare for the colder winter months, Hisense South Africa has partnered with Makro to make upgrading home laundry appliances simpler and more convenient through its new “One-Stop Winter Warmth” promotion.

Running throughout June 2026, the Makro-exclusive campaign offers customers who purchase any participating Hisense front-loader washing machine a range of value-added benefits designed to eliminate the stress often associated with buying and installing a new appliance.

Consumers who purchase a qualifying Hisense front-loader washing machine can enjoy free delivery within 30km of their Makro store, complimentary professional installation and the opportunity to extend their appliance warranty to 48 months by registering their purchase online.

The promotion applies to a selection of Hisense front-loader models ranging from 6kg to 12kg capacities

The promotion applies to a selection of Hisense front-loader models ranging from 6kg to 12kg capacities, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to combining innovative technology with practical solutions that simplify everyday life.

As an official sponsor of the Fifa World Cup 2026, Hisense continues to invest in initiatives that deliver meaningful value to consumers both on and off the pitch. While the tournament showcases innovation, performance and reliability on a global stage, Hisense remains focused on bringing those same qualities into South African homes through products and services designed to make everyday life easier.

Hisense peace of mind

The “One-Stop Winter Warmth” campaign forms part of Hisense’s broader commitment to delivering innovative products backed by exceptional service. Much like the teamwork and reliability celebrated on football’s biggest stage, the promotion reflects Hisense’s focus on providing customers with a seamless experience from purchase to installation, allowing them to spend less time worrying about household logistics and more time enjoying life’s important moments.

Under the campaign slogan “We deliver. We install. You enjoy”, Hisense aims to provide customers with complete peace of mind, ensuring that upgrading essential home appliances is as effortless as possible during the busy winter season.

The promotion is available exclusively through Makro stores, with terms and conditions applying. Customers can visit participating Makro stores or the Hisense website for more information on qualifying products and warranty registration.

About Hisense South Africa

Hisense South Africa (Hisense SA), established in 1996, is the country’s leading consumer electronics and home appliance brand. Operating offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town, it is a major local employer and manufacturer, driving economic growth across the African continent. Connect with Hisense SA on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.