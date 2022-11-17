SABC+ to stream World Cup games

The SABC will stream 28 of the games from the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on its new SABC+ streaming service.

This is after news emerged on Wednesday that the SABC is taking over the TelkomOne streaming platform from Telkom and rebranding it SABC+.

The public broadcaster officially launched SABC+, available at sabcplus.com, on Thursday morning.

At the same time, the SABC has unveiled a partnership with appliance manufacturer Hisense to distribute the newly developed SABC+ smart TV app on Hisense VIDAA TVs and mobile devices in time for the start of the World Cup on Sunday.

“The SABC is proud to partner with a technology company such as Hisense to enable us to fulfil our public mandate, while utilising innovation to provide cutting-edge content to the public,” the company said in a statement.

The SABC+ streaming app provides free access to 19 radio stations and three television channels — SABC 1, SABC 2 and SABC 3 — as well as the SABC Sports channel and the SABC’s 24-hour news channel. It also includes a “variety of local and international content”.

SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe said in the statement that the launch of SABC+ “presents a growth path to enhancing our value offering to clients and customers to build a strong foundation for future financial sustainability of the SABC”. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media