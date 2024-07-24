Unleash your brand in residential estates with the Glovent Advertising Hub

Glovent Solutions, a leading South African technology company specialising in innovative community management solutions, has announced the first anniversary of its Advertising Hub.

Launched a year ago, the Glovent Advertising Hub has quickly become a pivotal platform for advertisers aiming to connect directly with residents of South Africa’s most prestigious gated communities and estates, delivered through the market-leading Glovent community app.

This milestone marks a year of remarkable growth, success and strong partnerships.

Revolutionising advertising in gated communities

The Glovent Advertising Hub was designed with a clear vision: to create a unique, efficient and effective way for advertisers to reach a highly targeted and affluent audience. Over the past year, the platform has proven its value, offering advertisers unparalleled, non-invasive access to residents who are typically difficult to reach through conventional advertising channels.

“Our Advertising Hub is unique, and was built in-house by Glovent from the ground up. From the outset, our goal was to bridge the gap between advertisers and the exclusive market of gated community residents,” said Savanne Robbertze, value-added service manager at Glovent. “We are thrilled with the progress we have made in just one year and are excited to continue this journey of innovation and growth.”

Year of impressive growth and achievements

Since its launch, the Glovent Advertising Hub has seen impressive growth. Here are some key highlights from its first year:

Reach within prestigious gated communities: The platform has successfully partnered with over 100 gated communities and estates across South Africa, providing advertisers with direct access to more than 90 000 households.

The platform has successfully partnered with over 100 gated communities and estates across South Africa, providing advertisers with direct access to more than 90 000 households. High engagement rates: Advertisements on the Glovent platform have achieved engagement rates significantly higher than industry averages, demonstrating the effectiveness of targeted advertising within these communities.

Advertisements on the Glovent platform have achieved engagement rates significantly higher than industry averages, demonstrating the effectiveness of targeted advertising within these communities. Innovative, non-invasive advertising solution: The hub has introduced various innovative advertising formats, ensuring maximum visibility and engagement, and yet remains a discreet and unobtrusive service on the user’s device.

A leading retailer in South Africa: a partnership built on success

A significant part of the Advertising Hub’s success story is its early partnership with a leading grocery delivery service in South Africa. As an anchor client that has been with the Glovent Advertising Hub from the beginning, the delivery service has leveraged the platform to connect with affluent residents and drive substantial brand recognition in their customer base.

“The leading retailer has been an exemplary partner,” said Robbertze. “Their commitment to providing exceptional service aligns perfectly with our mission to offer value to our advertisers and community residents. Their success and positive feedback are a testament to the effectiveness of our platform.”

This partnership has not only bolstered the visibility of the grocery delivery service but has also enriched the overall experience of residents within the gated communities by offering convenient access to essential goods and services through targeted advertising on the Glovent community app. It underscores the hub’s capability to deliver tailored solutions that resonate with both advertisers and community members, fostering a mutually beneficial ecosystem.

Looking ahead: the future of Glovent Advertising Hub

As Glovent Advertising Hub celebrates its first anniversary, the focus is now firmly on the future. The company has ambitious plans to expand its reach, enhance its platform and introduce new features to provide even greater value to advertisers and community residents alike.

Word of gratitude

On this special occasion, Glovent Solutions extends heartfelt thanks to all its clients, partners and community members who have contributed to the outstanding success of the Advertising Hub.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported us over the past year,” said Robbertze. “Your unwavering support and collaboration have been instrumental in our achievements. This success is truly a collective effort, and we look forward to many more years of mutual growth and innovation.”

Glovent Solutions remains committed to delivering excellence in advertising solutions and fostering strong partnerships that drive innovation in the industry.

About Glovent Solutions

Glovent Solutions is a leading provider of community management systems, dedicated to empowering communities and estates with innovative technology solutions since 2008. With a focus on efficiency, transparency and accountability, Glovent Solutions is committed to simplifying management and communication processes for communities and estates across South Africa. To advertise on the GLO CMS mobile app, contact Savanne at [email protected].