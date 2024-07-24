New Huawei MateBook X Pro: jaw-dropping performance

Modern consumers of tech products have a keen eye for aesthetics and a sleek design. Responding to consumer needs, the all-new Huawei MateBook X Pro brings together innovative technologies and a futuristic aesthetic design. With its 980g body and a thickness of 13.5mm, it represents a new standard in lightweight laptops weighing under 1kg.

A new paradigm of laptops under 1kg

Creating a sleek and portable design has long been a technical challenge in the PC industry. With this new laptop, Huawei is pushing the boundaries of portability through innovation in the materials it has used, upgrading the processing power and architecture optimisation. The Huawei MateBook X Pro offers a powerful 40W thermal design power (TDP) release while weighing just 980g.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro is made from a lightweight but highly durable magnesium alloy. Notably, a 14.2-inch flexible OLED screen greatly reduces the weight of the device. The screen achieves better display by eliminating visual artefacts and patterns that are a legacy of rigid OLED screens when viewed from the side. Furthermore, the display driver chip can be “bent” to the back of the screen to create a sky-high screen-to-body ratio of 93%.

The introduction of the revolutionary Huawei Cloud Falcon Architecture allows the Huawei MateBook X Pro to strike an ideal balance between portability and performance. An all-new modular PCB design, a high-density interconnector (HDI) and all-in-one components increase the stacking density by 26% compared to its predecessor.

As a result, the PCB takes up less space, allowing for the inclusion of larger fans, a larger battery and larger speakers. With its enhanced heat dissipation and high-performance Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, the Huawei MateBook X Pro offers up to 40W TDP.

Sleek and light at first sight with unique Skyline Design

The Huawei MateBook X Pro is the first laptop with a four-axis CNC on both sides, which forms a graceful slope with a subtle gradient curvature called the Skyline Design. This accentuates the laptop’s refined look, and smooth lines and curved surfaces fit perfectly into a user’s hands.

Bringing together cutting-edge technologies and aesthetics

As an innovator leader in PC aesthetics, Huawei is dedicated to achieving superior simplicity and breaking the boundaries of traditional design.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro sets fashion trends with its silky-smooth metallic body, which is comfortable to the touch. The Morandi Blue and White colour schemes provide oriental aesthetics for a unique minimalist design.

With its sleek appearance, outstanding craftsmanship and innovative technologies, the Huawei MateBook X Pro offers an unparalleled viewing experience and superior performance.

Visit the Huawei Online Store and get your Huawei MateBook X Pro Core Ultra 9 32GB+2TB for R44 999 in blue or the Huawei MateBook Pro X Core Ultra 7 16GB+1TB in white for R39 999. Alternatively purchase the white model from our partner Vodacom for R1 499/month for 36 months.