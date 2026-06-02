The hidden infrastructure behind AI

The AI gold rush is happening. It seems as if every week, a new model, breakthrough claim or billion-rand funding round hits the news. However, while the spotlight is fixed on algorithms and applications, the savvy players are quietly investing elsewhere: in the infrastructure that enables it all to run.

That’s because the real story of AI’s rise isn’t happening in boardrooms or code repositories. It’s unfolding in digital infrastructure, the unseen foundation making intelligence possible.

The silent backbone of AI

AI may look like software, but it runs on digital infrastructure and hardware – and specifically, data centres that deliver continuous compute, cooling and power at unprecedented scale. Every chatbot, vision model and language engine depends on dense clusters of servers exchanging vast amounts of data in milliseconds. As these workloads grow, so do their demands on the networks that connect them.

That’s where the invisible world of digital infrastructure takes centre stage. Beneath the glossy surface of AI innovation sits an intricate ecosystem of submarine cables, terrestrial fibre, hyperscale data centres, edge facilities and digital platforms. When that system falters, so does everything built on top of it.

In Africa, and particularly in South Africa, this story is taking on new urgency. The continent’s AI ambitions (from financial modelling to agriculture and logistics) rely on infrastructure that can move, store and process data at global speeds. Until recently, much of that capacity existed offshore or had to be brought in from elsewhere.

Built for intelligence

That dynamic is shifting. Across the continent, open-access data centres are emerging, built for scale and designed for intelligence. Among them is Open Access Data Centres (OADC), Africa’s fastest-growing data centre company.

OADC’s facilities are built around openness. Instead of locking clients into proprietary systems, they are designed to be neutral meeting points, where cloud providers, enterprises and start-ups can all connect and grow.

This open-access model matters because it removes barriers to entry and ignites local innovation. South African entities no longer need to send their data across oceans to train or deploy AI models. They can do it closer to home, at lower cost and with more control.

These facilities are designed for scalability. As AI workloads shift from experimentation to production, data volumes surge. Training large models isn’t a one-off event; it’s an ongoing cycle of ingestion, refinement and retraining. The infrastructure must evolve with it, supporting higher densities, sustainable cooling and resilient power without compromising uptime.

In a country where power reliability remains a strategic concern, resilience isn’t a buzzword, it’s a design principle. Data centres like OADC’s combine renewable integration, modular expansion and intelligent energy management to keep compute flowing, even when the grid stumbles.

Close to the action

Physical proximity is becoming as important as digital performance. The closer data is to where it’s generated and used, the faster the results, and the lower the risk. That’s why data localisation and low latency are now strategic imperatives for AI workloads.

In practical terms, it means placing infrastructure closer to the edge, near factories, hospitals, campuses and research hubs. These edge-ready facilities reduce the distance between devices, users and data processing. For AI, where milliseconds can define user experience or model accuracy, those gains are transformative.

Inside an interconnected data centre, proximity isn’t just physical; it becomes strategic

South Africa’s position on the global map gives it a distinct advantage. It serves as a natural landing point for key international subsea cables, including 2Africa, Equiano and EASSy. With companies such as WIOCC, OADC’s sister company, owning and operating key segments of these systems, the country has evolved into a digital gateway to the continent, connecting regional data ecosystems directly into global networks.

The result is faster access, improved reliability and a foundation strong enough to support the next wave of intelligent services.

Beyond infrastructure

However, digital infrastructure and concrete alone don’t create intelligence. What’s emerging around these facilities is an ecosystem, one in which cloud providers, start-ups and enterprises co-locate, collaborate and share data at speed.

Inside an interconnected data centre, proximity isn’t just physical; it becomes strategic. AI developers are able to integrate with cloud services without the latency that is inevitable with long-haul connections. Financial firms can partner with fintechs in real time, while researchers can access massive datasets without having to wait for overseas transfers.

This clustering effect accelerates innovation. It’s the same dynamic that turned Silicon Valley’s garages into global engines, now playing out across African metros. It’s made possible by a new generation of neutral, open-access hubs that lower barriers and increase optionality.

For South Africa, that means AI innovation can grow from within, rooted in local infrastructure and platforms that reflects local priorities: data sovereignty, energy efficiency and inclusive growth.

The future is buried

AI will keep evolving. Models will become more intelligent, and applications will spread into every corner of business and society. But the differentiator won’t be who builds the most intelligent algorithm. It will be who controls the infrastructure that powers it, who can deliver the compute, cooling and connectivity to keep pace with intelligence itself.

The next frontier of AI isn’t in the cloud. It’s underground, in the cables and conduits that connect regions and continents, and in the data centres that anchor the digital economy. South Africa is already laying that groundwork, quietly, methodically and with intent.

AI may shape the future. But it’s the infrastructure beneath it that determines who gets there first.