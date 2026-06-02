South Africa’s R450 000 school fees problem has a tech answer

The maths of South African private schooling has broken. Hilton College’s 2026 fees sit above R450 000. Michaelhouse, Roedean and St Andrew’s all cross R400 000. The National Alliance of Independent Schools Associations has signalled further rises of 5-8% for 2027, well ahead of the 3.4% inflation figure Stats SA recorded for September 2025. Parents are pulling children out at a rate the sector has not seen before.

What those fees were buying was a bundle: an internationally recognised qualification, a credible university pathway, a community a child can grow up inside and the kind of academic accountability the public system has struggled to deliver consistently in the higher grades. For two decades, that bundle was only available together at the top of the campus-based private sector. It is no longer.

What CambriLearn has built

CambriLearn is a South African online school founded almost 20 years ago. In that time, it has educated more than 80 000 students across over 100 countries, and a substantial share of its current students are South African families who would, a decade ago, have been paying fees to one of the high-fee schools.

The school offers six curriculum pathways covering the British curriculum (International GCSE and A-Level), Caps, IEB, Pearson Edexcel, KABV, and US K-12. It is accredited by Cognia and Pearson Edexcel, registered with SACAI and IEB, and NCAA approved for student-athletes pursuing US university routes. Each credential carries direct weight in the admissions process that follows: Cognia is the standard US college admissions offices use to assess transcripts; Pearson Edexcel qualifications are accepted by Russell Group universities including Oxford; SACAI and IEB registration mean South African universities accept the qualifications directly; and NCAA approval gives student-athletes the same recruitment access available from any campus-based school.

The technology underneath has matured to the standard those qualifications require. Lesson delivery across the six syllabi, assessment cycles, examination preparation, university guidance and pastoral care all operate at a standard comparable to a campus-based school. The qualifications themselves are issued by the same examination boards that issue them to campus students, and the university admissions process treats them identically.

What this means for families

For parents weighing the switch, the calculus has changed in a specific way. Five years ago, moving a child from a campus-based private school to an online school involved a real trade-off on academic credibility, examination preparation and university access. In 2026, with CambriLearn’s accreditation profile and 20-year track record, that trade-off has narrowed to the point where it no longer holds up against the fee difference. The compromise, increasingly, sits on the campus side of the comparison.

The fee difference between a top-tier South African private school and CambriLearn is large enough that families making the switch can typically still fund tutoring, examination fees, university preparation and extracurricular activities alongside the schooling itself, and come out well below the campus alternative. The CambriLearn partnership with Virgin Active, available only to CambriLearn students, parents and staff across South Africa, Botswana and Namibia, is one of several adjacent partnerships building out the parts of school life that previously required a campus.

The R450 000/year question that South African families have been asking has, for a growing number of households, already been answered. CambriLearn is the answer they have moved to.

Families wanting to understand how CambriLearn fits their child’s pathway can book a consultation at cambrilearn.com.