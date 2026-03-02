AI-ready schools already exist – just not in physical classrooms

Last week, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi announced that Telkom would be donating a full campus to teach artificial intelligence to the province’s learners. The same week, the South African Council for Educators officially accredited AI training programmes for teachers for the first time.

Both are welcome developments. But they also reveal an uncomfortable truth: traditional schools are only now beginning to grapple with a reality that online education has been operating within for years.

The framing of AI as something schools need to “prepare” for misunderstands the situation. AI isn’t arriving, it’s already here. The question isn’t whether to introduce it. The question is whether the current system can absorb it fast enough to matter for the students sitting in classrooms today.

The speed problem

South Africa’s education system moves at the pace of policy. Curriculum changes take years to design, approve, pilot and roll out. Teacher training cycles are measured in semesters and accreditation periods. Infrastructure upgrades depend on provincial budgets that are themselves under pressure. This month, the DA accused the Gauteng department of education of cutting funding to quintile 5 schools by as much as 64%.

Meanwhile, AI tools are iterating on weekly cycles. The gap between what technology can do and what schools are equipped to deliver is widening, not closing.

This isn’t a criticism of teachers. South African educators are among the most resilient professionals anywhere. But the system they operate within was designed for an era of standardised delivery: one teacher, one classroom, one pace. That model is fundamentally misaligned with how AI-enhanced learning actually works.

What ‘AI-ready’ education looks like in practice

For online schools that have built their models around digital delivery, the integration of technology into learning isn’t a project or an initiative. It’s the operating model.

When a student accesses a lesson through an adaptive digital platform, the system is already collecting data on where they pause, what they revisit and where they accelerate. That data informs what comes next, not in some future iteration of the curriculum, but in real time.

This isn’t science fiction. It’s personalised learning at scale, and it’s what AI in education actually looks like when it’s embedded rather than bolted on.

It’s personalised learning at scale, and it’s what AI in education actually looks like

At CambriLearn, which has been delivering accredited online education for 20 years, students across more than 100 countries access internationally recognised curricula including the British International curriculum, Caps, IEB, Pearson Edexcel and the US curriculum all through a platform designed to respond to how each student actually learns. Accreditations and registrations from bodies including the International Examinations Board, the South Africa Comprehensive Institute, Cognia and the National Collegiate Athletic Association mean these qualifications carry weight at universities worldwide.

The real AI conversation schools aren’t having

The discussion around AI in South African education has focused almost entirely on two things: teaching children about AI and preventing children from using AI to cheat. Both miss the point.

The transformative application of AI in education isn’t about AI as a subject or AI as a threat. It’s about AI as infrastructure, the underlying system that makes learning responsive, efficient and genuinely personalised.

A student who is struggling with trigonometry doesn’t need a teacher to notice three weeks later when the test results come back. They need the system to flag it immediately and adjust. A student who has mastered a concept doesn’t need to sit through another 40 minutes of instruction aimed at the median. They need to move forward.

This is the shift that online education platforms have already made. The question for traditional schools isn’t just “How do we teach AI”? It’s, “How do we become AI-ready institutions?”, and that requires changes far more fundamental than donating a campus or accrediting a training programme.

Looking forward

None of this means traditional schools should be abandoned. South Africa needs a healthy, functional public education system, and the government’s commitment of 23.7% of consolidated expenditure to education is significant.

But parents making decisions about their children’s education right now, not in three years when policy catches up, deserve to know that proven alternatives exist. Accredited online institutions with international recognition and strong parent satisfaction ratings are already delivering what the AI conversation promises. The future of education isn’t being built in announcements. It’s being built in the platforms students are logging into today.

Parents ready to move beyond the policy cycle can explore how online education works in practice at cambrilearn.com.