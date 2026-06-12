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    The dizzying scale of Elon Musk’s fortune

    At $1-trillion, South African-born SpaceX founder Elon Musk's fortune is so large the human mind can barely process it.
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    The dizzying scale of Elon Musk's fortune

    SpaceX’s record US$75-billion public listing has made South African-born entrepreneur Elon Musk the world’s first dollar trillionaire – but US$1-trillion is a sum so gargantuan that it’s almost impossible to comprehend.

    How much is a trillion dollars? Let’s make it simple.

    Start with time. If US$1 equals one second, then a million seconds works out to roughly 11 days. A billion seconds? An incredible 31 years. And a trillion seconds comes to about 31 700 years.

    Put another way: if you earned $1 every second, it would take roughly 31 700 years to reach a trillion dollars.

    To put that into perspective, around 31 700 years ago (circa 29 700 BCE):

    • The Earth was firmly in the grip of the last Ice Age;
    • Early modern humans were painting the first great works of cave art;
    • The last Neanderthals had recently vanished from Europe; and
    • Woolly mammoths still roamed Eurasia.

    It boggles the mind.

    Spend $1-million every single day and it would still take nearly 2 740 years to exhaust a trillion dollars. You’d have needed to start on the day Rome was founded in 753 BCE – before Julius Caesar, before the birth of Christ, before the fall of the Western Roman Empire – and you would only have handed over the last dollar sometime in the 1980s.

    An epoch of money

    Speed it up to $1-million every hour and it would still take 114 years. Even at $1-million a minute – faster than any human could physically authorise the transactions – you’d need nearly two years.

    The physical comparisons are just as absurd. Lay a trillion $1 bills end to end and the line would stretch about 156 million kilometres – far enough to reach past the sun, which sits roughly 149.6 million kilometres from Earth.

    And if you tried to drive the length of that line at highway speed (120km/h) without ever stopping, it would take you about 148 years to reach the end.

    You get the idea. A trillion is not just a ton of money – it’s an epoch of money.

    Not bad for a boytjie from Pretoria Boys High. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media

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