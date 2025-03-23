TCS | Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner on tech, AI and the future of banking

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner believes technology is fundamental to the company’s success.

Kallner, an actuary who joined Discovery in its early days as a medical insurance company and who has held various senior leadership roles over the years, tells TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod about the group’s decision to launch a bank when it did. He shares how the business is doing – spoiler: it’s trending well ahead of schedule – and what comes next.

He tells the TechCentral Show about:

How Discovery Bank is doing financially and how it’s tracking against its business plan;

Its client base – who they are and who the bank is targeting as its clientele (the answer may surprise you);

Why Discovery launched a bank into what was already a competitive market and what it’s doing differently to its rivals to attract people to switch;

The learnings from Discovery Health and Discovery Vitality, and how Discovery Bank has leveraged these in its products and services;

Discovery Bank’s technology stack, why it chose the IT solutions it did, and why it built much of its banking solution in-house;

What’s next from Discovery Bank in terms of products and solutions; and

The bank’s plans with AI – and why it believes AI could be a gamechanger.

Lastly, Kallner, a prolific reader, shares two of his favourite non-fiction books with the TechCentral audience.

Don’t miss a great discussion!

