Protect your virtual machine investments with OpenShift Virtualization

The way businesses manage virtualised workloads is changing. As organisations seek greater flexibility, cost optimisation and futureproofing strategies, OpenShift Virtualization offers a practical way to evolve without abandoning existing investments.

By enabling the seamless migration of virtual machines (VMs) onto a Kubernetes-native platform, OpenShift Virtualization reduces reliance on traditional virtualisation environments while providing a bridge to modernisation.

But why should organisations consider making this move? And more importantly, how can they ensure a smooth transition with minimal risk? OpenShift Virtualization provides a strong foundation for future modernisation while simplifying migration in ways that were not possible in traditional virtualisation models.

Why migrate to OpenShift Virtualization?

Organisations running large-scale virtualisation environments are increasingly looking for cost-effective and strategic alternatives that enhance operational flexibility.

OpenShift Virtualization offers multiple advantages, particularly for those looking to move towards a modern, containerised architecture.

By leveraging the same technology as the OpenShift Container Platform, businesses can operate VMs alongside containerised workloads, ensuring they have a seamless pathway to cloud-native transformation. This flexibility means businesses do not need to make immediate, large-scale shifts but can instead transition gradually while maintaining stability.

IT teams often struggle with managing multiple platforms for VMs, containers and serverless applications

IT teams often struggle with managing multiple platforms for VMs, containers and serverless applications, leading to operational inefficiencies. OpenShift Virtualization allows organisations to consolidate these workloads under a single control plane, eliminating the need for separate virtualisation infrastructure and reducing administrative overhead. Additionally, with support for hybrid and multi-cloud deployments, businesses are no longer tied to a single vendor’s virtualisation platform, giving them more freedom to optimise workload placement and cost management.

Security remains a key concern for enterprises moving away from legacy virtualisation. OpenShift Virtualization integrates natively with Kubernetes security frameworks, enabling businesses to implement stricter role-based access control, policy-driven automation and advanced security measures across all workloads. By centralising management and security, enterprises can achieve better governance while also reducing risks associated with fragmented virtualisation strategies.

Another major advantage of OpenShift Virtualization is improved resource utilisation. Traditional VM environments often lead to resource underutilisation, requiring businesses to provision infrastructure in a way that does not align with actual usage. OpenShift Virtualization allows for more dynamic resource allocation, ensuring better efficiency, reduced costs and improved workload performance.

Enabling future modernisation with a soft landing

One of the most significant advantages of OpenShift Virtualization is its ability to provide a structured, low-risk path to modernisation. Organisations are often reluctant to make abrupt changes to their existing environments due to operational risks, and OpenShift Virtualization ensures they do not have to. Businesses can continue running VMs in their existing format while simultaneously modernising their infrastructure by adopting containers or serverless architectures. This dual approach allows for gradual transformation without impacting core business operations.

By managing VMs within a Kubernetes-native environment, organisations gain access to modern orchestration, automation and scalability features. This allows IT teams to enhance workload resilience while also setting the stage for future adoption of microservices and cloud-native development patterns. Modernisation can be approached at a comfortable pace, starting with non-disruptive optimisations before moving towards a full-scale refactor where necessary.

OpenShift Virtualization also provides businesses with a unified operational view across their entire virtualisation landscape. By using OpenShift’s built-in monitoring and policy-driven automation, organisations gain a single view over their platform, reducing operational complexity and increasing efficiency. Over time, this leads to a reduction in infrastructure costs as businesses migrate away from expensive proprietary virtualisation platforms and shift towards more cost-effective, open-source alternatives.

How OpenShift Virtualization simplifies migration

Migrating thousands of VMs may seem like a complex and high-risk process, but Red Hat has significantly streamlined the transition with its Migration Toolkit for Virtualization (MTV). This toolkit automates the discovery and assessment of existing workloads, providing organisations with a clear picture of their migration readiness. It also enables seamless VM migration with minimal downtime, ensuring that businesses do not face unnecessary disruptions.

The toolkit supports multiple virtualisation platforms, allowing businesses to migrate workloads from various hypervisors directly into OpenShift Virtualization. With collaboration between Red Hat, LSD Open and enterprise IT teams, migration strategies can be tailored to the specific needs of each organisation, ensuring a structured and low-risk migration process. This comprehensive approach provides peace of mind while enabling businesses to accelerate their modernisation initiatives.

OpenShift Virtualization: a smart investment for the future

Migrating to OpenShift Virtualization is not just about reducing dependency on traditional virtualisation vendors – it is about embracing a flexible, Kubernetes-native future. By making this transition, businesses can continue operating their virtualised workloads today while laying the groundwork for future modernisation. The ability to run VMs, containers and serverless applications side by side within a single, unified management interface ensures that organisations are prepared for the evolving demands of the IT landscape.

For enterprises navigating this transition, LSD Open offers expert guidance, managed services and migration support, helping businesses protect their existing virtual machine investments while unlocking the benefits of OpenShift Virtualization. By moving to a more agile, cost-efficient and scalable virtualisation strategy, organisations can drive long-term success while maintaining control over their infrastructure.

Now is the time to take control of your virtualisation strategy. Ready to explore the next steps? LSD Open can help you plan, execute and optimise your migration to OpenShift Virtualization.

The author, Deon Stroebel, is chief commercial officer at LSD Open

Read more articles by LSD Open on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: