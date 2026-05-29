Arctic Wolf takes aim at South Africa’s security blind spots

Arctic Wolf, a global cybersecurity leader, has announced the launch of its new Aurora Attack Surface Management (ASM) offering in South Africa, giving local organisations unprecedented visibility into their technology environments at a time when unmanaged assets, shadow IT and sprawling digital estates are driving significant cyber risk.

The introduction of this product into the South African market comes as businesses across the region accelerate cloud adoption, expand hybrid work models and integrate a growing number of third-party systems. These shifts have made it increasingly difficult for security teams to maintain an accurate, real-time understanding of what assets exist across their environments, and whether those assets are properly secured.

“South African organisations are facing the same challenge we see globally; they simply don’t have a single, reliable view of their technology assets,” says Jason Oehley, regional sales manager at Arctic Wolf.

“When we ask customers how many servers they have or how many Windows machines they’re running, the answers often vary depending on which team we speak to. That lack of clarity creates blind spots, and blind spots create risk.”

Addressing a critical visibility gap

Arctic Wolf’s ASM capability provides a continuously updated, deduplicated and authoritative view of every asset across an organisation’s environment – from endpoints and servers to cloud workloads, network devices and unmanaged systems.

This is particularly relevant in South Africa, where many organisations operate complex, distributed environments with limited internal resources to maintain accurate inventories.

“We regularly meet customers who are relying on outdated CMDBs (configuration management databases) or even Excel spreadsheets to track their assets,” Oehley explains.

“Those tools were never designed for modern environments. They don’t update automatically, they don’t dedupe records and they don’t give security teams the intelligence they need to make informed decisions. Our platform changes that from day one.”

The ASM product is agentless, API-driven and designed for rapid deployment, thus enabling South African organisations to begin gaining insights within hours. This is especially valuable for businesses with limited capacity to manage complex security tools or lengthy implementation cycles.

A foundation for a stronger security posture

By consolidating data from multiple systems and presenting a unified view of the environment, Arctic Wolf’s ASM capability allows organisations to answer critical security questions instantly:

Is this asset known and managed?

Where is it located?

What software and security controls does it have?

Is it compliant with organisational policy?

Has anything new appeared in the environment that requires protection?

“You can’t reduce your attack surface until you understand it. Once you have that visibility, you can strengthen controls, close gaps and improve your overall security posture. But visibility is the first step, and it’s the step most organisations are missing,” says Oehley.

The platform also highlights assets that are missing endpoint protection, core software or other essential controls, allowing security teams to take immediate action. This is particularly important in South Africa’s threat landscape, where ransomware, credential compromise and supply-chain attacks remain persistent risks.

Designed for the realities of the local market

South African organisations often face unique challenges, including limited cybersecurity skills availability, budget constraints and environments that blend legacy systems with modern cloud infrastructure Arctic Wolf’s ASM platform is designed to address these realities by providing a low-friction, high-impact solution that integrates seamlessly with existing tools.

“Customers are amazed at how quickly we can surface issues they didn’t know existed. In a market where security teams are stretched thin, having a tool that delivers immediate clarity without heavy configuration is a gamechanger,” says Oehley.

The ASM capability integrates directly into the Arctic Wolf Platform, working alongside the company’s managed detection and response (MDR), managed risk, and cloud detection and response offerings. This ensures that newly discovered assets are automatically monitored and protected, reducing the operational burden on internal teams.

Supporting South Africa’s cybersecurity maturity

As South Africa continues to strengthen its cybersecurity posture across both public and private sectors, Arctic Wolf’s ASM capability provides a critical foundation for resilience. By giving organisations the ability to understand, classify and secure their assets, the platform helps reduce exposure, improve compliance and support long-term security maturity.

“This launch is an important milestone for our customers in South Africa. It gives them the intelligence they need to take control of their environments, reduce uncertainty and build a stronger defence against evolving threats,” Oehley concludes.