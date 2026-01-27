Arctic Wolf expands leading Security Operations Warranty to South Africa

Arctic Wolf, a global leader in security operations, has announced the expansion of its security operations warranty, the industry’s most comprehensive cybersecurity solution warranty, to eligible customers in South Africa.

This revolutionary benefit provides qualifying Arctic Wolf customers with fully underwritten financial assistance of up to US$3-million in the event they experience a major cybersecurity incident.

Recent research published by Arctic Wolf revealed that brokers estimate less than half (47%) of existing, eligible clients have a cyber-insurance policy and that the majority of organisations that do have an active cyber policy believe it would not fully cover the costs associated with a major cyber incident.

Commenting on the findings, a key partner of Arctic Wolf added: “The gap in cyber-insurance coverage is something we see daily in the South African market. Arctic Wolf’s Security Operations Warranty directly addresses this challenge by helping organisations strengthen their financial resilience in the face of rising threats.” Arctic Wolf developed its Security Operations Warranty to help its customers address these cyber-risk gaps by automatically providing an additional layer of financial resilience.

Effective security

“No single cybersecurity tool is perfect at stopping attacks, and that’s why Arctic Wolf has always focused on delivering a combination of effective security operations solutions and unique customer benefits in order to help organisations build business resilience,” said Dan Schiappa, chief product officer, Arctic Wolf.

“With the expansion of the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Warranty to South Africa, we continue to demonstrate our leadership in the security operations space and the confidence we have in the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, coupled with the third-party provider service benefits as part of the Security Operations Warranty, to detect and prevent successful cyber-attacks across all threat surfaces.”

Available at no cost to new and renewing Arctic Wolf customers who utilise Arctic Wolf managed detection and response and additional Arctic Wolf solutions, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Warranty provides up to US$3-million in funds to support incident response activities, legal and regulatory expenses and other associated business costs that may occur from a ransomware attack, business e-mail compromise (BEC) incident or other business-disrupting cyber event.

Arctic Wolf’s South African country leader, Jason Oehley, said: “Our partners in South Africa are very excited that this warranty is now available in our country. They tell me that they believe it shows our commitment to end cyber risk and for the first time provides tangible financial support if a cyber incident occurs and therefore reduces the total cost of a breach.

“Clients who partner with Arctic Wolf are excited this will help them to mitigate their security risk. While organisations cannot fully accept or avoid cyber risk, the new warranty provides a mechanism to transfer risk, offering financial protection against ransomware, breaches, recovery costs, public relations impact and other unplanned expenses. This is a real gamechanger,” added Oehley.

Arctic Wolf works to empower organisations to end cyber risk by identifying, detecting, responding to and recovering from cyberthreats. The Arctic Wolf security operations cloud spans the complete security operations framework, including managed detection and response (MDR), managed risk, managed security awareness and incident response — all delivered by the industry’s original concierge delivery model.

