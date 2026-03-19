TCS+ | Arctic Wolf unpacks the evolving threat landscape for SA businesses

Most security teams can tell you what they’ve deployed. Far fewer can answer the board’s next question: are we actually less exposed than we were three months ago?

In many organisations, the gap between security activity and real risk reduction remains stubbornly wide, even as threats become faster, more adaptive and harder to spot.

In this episode of TCS+, Clare Loveridge and Jason Oehley from Arctic Wolf unpack what the 2026 Arctic Wolf Threat Report reveals about how the risk landscape is shifting, both globally and in South Africa.

Watch the video

They discuss whether organisations are genuinely becoming more proactive, how AI is changing the game for attackers and defenders alike, and why familiar blockers continue to undermine even well-funded security programmes.

The conversation also explores what it means to “end cyber risk” in practical terms, why continuous improvement matters more than one-off projects, and how organisations should think about residual risk — the portion that remains even after controls are in place.

The episode closes with a look at Arctic Wolf’s cybersecurity warranty in South Africa and what role warranties can play in risk management when prevention alone is not enough.

Listen to this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+

Subscribe for free

To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including TCS, TCS+, Meet the CIO and TCS Legends, please use the links below:

TCS+ episodes are sponsored. Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.