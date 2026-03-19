How Acer Africa is bridging the digital divide through local innovation

As we power through 2026, I find myself reflecting on a year of “firsts” for Acer Africa. Last year was not merely about shipping units; it was a year where we pivoted from being a sales and marketing arm of a global giant to becoming a proactive, local architectural force.

Last year, we set out to prove that South Africa isn’t just a destination for global tech but also a hub for innovation. The launch of our locally assembled monitors was a milestone in making high-quality displays more accessible by reducing the burden of import duties and streamlining our supply chain. However, the true “lightning in a bottle” moment was the global debut of the Acer AiTV 4K streaming device.

The AiTV device was our answer to the hybrid home. It wasn’t just a media player; it was a digital bridge. By integrating AI-powered upscaling and gigabit Ethernet for low-latency game streaming via Steam Link, we transformed the living room into a classroom and a gaming arena. The feedback from the market has been incredibly positive as traditional smart TV’s integrated systems, even some which run Google TV, simply do not deliver the same performance as a standalone AiTV streaming device.

Strategy in a supply-constrained world

As we look towards the rest of 2026, the technology landscape is being reshaped by global supply chain shifts. We are seeing significant fluctuations in the cost of core components such as memory and storage. While the industry pushes towards the bleeding edge, a critical question remains for the African market: how do we ensure that essential sectors — like education and government — remain digitally resilient without being sidelined by global price volatility?

Empowering the local economy

Our commitment to local assembly is our first line of defence. By expanding our monitor production in Gauteng, we aren’t just shortening lead times; we are investing in the “multiplier effect”.

Every unit assembled here supports local technical roles and keeps investment within our borders. This isn’t just a logistics win; it’s an economic one, too. It allows us to offer the market price stability and a three-year local exchange warranty that imported alternatives simply cannot match.

In 2026, we will focus on expanding our gaming monitor ranges with the newly launched 24-inch and 27-inch full-HD 240Hz Nitro models. These units will be positioned to provide gamers with access to a very affordable gaming experience.

In 2025, we perfected the production and supply-chain side of the local production project; in 2026, we are actively seeking ways to drive the barrier to entry down by passing on the savings to our gaming community.

Purpose-built innovation: the E10 strategy

In 2026, innovation doesn’t always mean the newest version of a chip. True innovation is fitness for purpose. This year, we are introducing the Acer E10 series of computers.

As early as 2024, the team reviewed the technology trajectory for the everyday South African consumer. As an advancing technology company, Acer has and will always offer the latest processors and models. The award-winning Acer Aspire AI is one such example of this journey, with many more in our portfolio.

Unfortunately, the latest technology does come at a higher cost, which many South African consumers simply cannot afford. To ensure we deliver a solution for our customers, Acer set out to develop a range of products that have been intentionally selected, tested and supported to provide an affordable offering for the everyday consumer.

As an advancing technology company, Acer will always offer the latest processors and models

This is a strategic decision to provide consistency in quality and performance that Acer is known for. By choosing stable hardware architectures with previous-generation processors, we can shield our valued customers from the 30-40% cost increases currently affecting the PC market.

Unfortunately, between component cost increases and shortages of entry-level processors from both Intel and AMD, many of our customers looking for devices below the R10 000 mark have limited choice. Our range of E10 devices powered and serviced by Acer will bridge that gap.

The road ahead

Our 2026 focus remains clear:

Home entertainment: Acer AiTV will remain a big focus as we expand our distribution into the rest of Africa.

Acer AiTV will remain a big focus as we expand our distribution into the rest of Africa. Education: Acer will continue our work with Schoolscape to move from “teaching tech” to “tech-enabled teaching”. We have also begun working at district level with the Gauteng department of education to run the Acer Skills for Innovation training programme designed to upskill teachers from various communities across all quantal schools in the region.

Acer will continue our work with Schoolscape to move from “teaching tech” to “tech-enabled teaching”. We have also begun working at district level with the Gauteng department of education to run the Acer Skills for Innovation training programme designed to upskill teachers from various communities across all quantal schools in the region. Business: Providing the Swift and TravelMate series for a workforce that needs mobility and always-on connectivity.

Providing the Swift and TravelMate series for a workforce that needs mobility and always-on connectivity. Government: Leveraging our status as a local manufacturer to deliver the best value-per-rand in national tenders.

Leveraging our status as a local manufacturer to deliver the best value-per-rand in national tenders. Gaming: Expanding our gaming monitor offerings through local manufacturing to reduce the costs and pass the savings onto our gaming community.

This will be the year where we will continue to drive the user evolution move from “Search” to “Ask” through accessible technology. For that transition to be successful, the hardware must be accessible. We are making sure that the bridge remains open for everyone.

A vision for 2026

In education, 2026’s launch of our partnership with CAPSGPT.com will drive the adoption of “Ask” as opposed to “Search”, providing learners and educators with a powerful tool to enhance learning. Our technology is no longer just a tool; it is a collaborator.

At Acer Africa, we are ready to be that collaborator. Whether it’s through a locally made monitor, a classroom-ready Chromebook or a high-performance workstation, our mission remains unchanged: to break the barriers between people and technology. Find out more about Acer at www.acer.com/za-en.

About Acer Africa

Acer Africa is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of innovative products, including laptops, desktops, monitors and projectors. The company is committed to delivering high-quality products that enhance people’s lives and productivity. For more information about Acer Africa and its range of products, please visit www.acer.com/za-en.