Apple just dropped a bomb on the Windows world

The new MacBook Neo, announced by Apple late on Wednesday, is not a machine designed for power users. It certainly won’t replace anyone’s MacBook Pro or high-end gaming rig. Yet that’s exactly what makes it one of the smartest moves Apple has made in years — and one that should have Windows PC makers losing sleep.

The MacBook Neo is a US$599 laptop powered by Apple’s A18 Pro chip — the same silicon that first appeared in the iPhone 16 Pro in 2024. It comes in four colours, offers 256GB (or 512GB) of storage, 8GB of unified memory (not upgradeable), two USB-C ports and up to 16 hours of battery life (claimed). For education customers in the US, the price drops to $499.

Read those numbers again: a Mac laptop — with Apple’s build quality (it’s made of aluminium, not plastic), macOS and the attractive Apple ecosystem — for just $599. It should land in South Africa at around R13 000 (including VAT) — putting it firmly in the mid-tier PC segment.

For years, the budget end of the laptop market has been Windows territory. Chromebooks owned the education space, and cheap Windows laptops from the likes of HP, Lenovo and Acer dominated the sub-$600 bracket. Apple simply didn’t compete here. The cheapest MacBook Air started at $1 000. If you wanted a Mac, you paid a big premium.

At $599, the MacBook Neo undercuts the new M5 MacBook Air by $500 and lands squarely in the territory where most ordinary consumers actually shop. These are students writing essays, parents doing online banking, grandparents making video calls, and small business owners sending e-mails and managing invoices. They don’t necessarily need 16GB of RAM and fast Thunderbolt ports. They need a laptop that works, lasts all day on a charge and doesn’t fight them every time they open the screen.

Capable silicon

Apple’s decision to use an iPhone chip is fascinating. The A18 Pro is not an M-series powerhouse, but it doesn’t need to be. It’s a remarkably capable piece of silicon — it should be more than powerful enough to run macOS smoothly, efficient enough to deliver good battery life and compact enough to keep the machine thin and light.

Now consider what’s happening over in the Windows PC world.

Windows 11 has been a disappointment. It’s bloated, sluggish on lower-end hardware and riddled with design choices that prioritise Microsoft’s services over the user’s experience, especially Copilot. Microsoft’s AI assistant has been aggressively wedged into every corner of the OS, whether users asked for it or not (most didn’t).

And yet Microsoft appears to be doubling down on Copilot. Reports suggest Windows 12 will make AI even more central to the OS. Copilot won’t be a bolt-on but will be baked into the core experience. And the best features will require a subscription.

It’s not at all clear that ordinary consumers want any of this. The average person buying a laptop for university or for home use arguably doesn’t care much about AI. Microsoft may be building an operating system for a future that most of its users haven’t asked for, while Apple is building hardware for the present that most users actually need.

Apple is taking proven technology — a mature operating system, a battle-tested chip and a refined industrial design — and packaging it at a price point that makes the competition look overpriced and underwhelming. A $500 Windows 11 laptop running bloated software on mediocre hardware suddenly looks like a very poor deal next to a $599 Mac running macOS.

The PC hardware manufacturers — HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer — should be deeply concerned. Their margins on budget laptops are already razor thin. Now they have to compete with Apple on price and experience. That’s very likely a fight they are not fully equipped to win.

Apple is boxing very smartly here. The MacBook Neo won’t cannibalise MacBook Air or Pro sales; it serves a completely different market. But it will pull millions of budget-conscious consumers into the Apple ecosystem, many of whom will never look back. — (c) 2026 NewsCentral Media

