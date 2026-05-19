Toyota plugs in at last: bZ4X is its first EV for South Africa

Toyota South Africa has finally put a price on its first battery-electric vehicle, the bZ4X.

The country’s largest car brand – which builds vehicles at its Prospecton plant in Durban for both the local market and export – will sell the bZ4X for R1.18-million. Unlike the Hilux, Corolla Cross and Fortuner that roll off its South African lines, the EV will be imported.

The model has been promised here since 2022, when Toyota first said the electric crossover was “under study” for the market. A planned 2025 launch slipped, and a global recall over a wheel-hub fault on early bZ4X units did little to speed matters along.

It now reaches the market well behind a wave of cheaper Chinese electric vehicles – and after Toyota’s own luxury arm, Lexus, beat it to the punch with the RZ, which went on sale locally in March. Both share the e-TNGA platform co-developed with Subaru. At its price, the bZ4X undercuts the entry Lexus RZ 500e by nearly half a million rand.

South Africa gets a single, dual-motor all-wheel-drive variant. Its 73.1kWh battery feeds a combined 255kW, enough for a 0-100km/h sprint of 5.1s and a limited top speed of 160km/h. European data for the refreshed model claims “over 500km” on a charge. On a 150kW DC charger, Toyota quotes 29 minutes to take the battery from 0% to 80%. A 22kW AC charger does the same job in about three-and-a-quarter hours; a standard household socket needs the better part of a day and a half.

Buyers get a three-year/100 000km warranty, an eight-year/160 000km battery warranty and a six-service plan.

At 4.69m long the bZ4X is roughly the size of the new RAV4, with 452l of boot space and a 750kg towing limit. Standard kit runs to a 14-inch infotainment display, a nine-speaker JBL sound system, a panoramic glass roof, heated and ventilated front seats, a surround-view camera, and a full suite of driver-assistance systems.

The bZ4X’s arrival matters less for what it is than for what it signals. Toyota has spent years arguing that hybrids, not pure EVs, suit markets like South Africa, where charging infrastructure is thin and years of load shedding have bred scepticism about anything that needs a plug. Its first EV does not abandon that “multi-pathway” line — but at R1.18-million for an imported electric crossover, it does little to put the technology within reach of the mass market Toyota has dominated here for more than four decades. For now, the bZ4X looks more like a statement of intent than a volume play. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media

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