AI chatbots are coming to Apple CarPlay

Apple is preparing to allow voice-controlled AI apps from other companies in CarPlay, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The change represents a strategic shift for Apple, which until now has only allowed its own Siri assistant as a voice-control option. With this move, users will be able to query AI chatbots from other companies through CarPlay’s vehicle interface for the first time, according to the report.

Apple declined to comment on the report.

Apple will not let users replace the Siri button on CarPlay or the wake word to summon the service

AI companies and providers such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Google would be able to release CarPlay versions of their apps that include a voice-control mode, the report added.

However, Apple will not let users replace the Siri button on CarPlay or the wake word to summon the service. Instead, users will need to open the app to activate the third-party voice control, the report said.

The iPhone maker is working to support the apps in CarPlay within the coming month, allowing developers to design their apps to launch voice mode automatically upon opening, according to the report. — Arsheeya Bajwa, (c) 2026 Reuters

