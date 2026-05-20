Network with industry leaders at Pan African DataCentres event

This is a big year for the African data centres industry, with active IT load across the continent set to expand by 66%, far outpacing the global average growth rate.

South Africa is the leading data centre hub within Africa with over 60 data centres and continuing policy efforts aimed at digital transformation. South Africa also holds the largest data centre capacity in Africa of 350MW. That opportunity is already being backed by real investment, with Microsoft recently announcing a US$329-million expansion in South Africa covering data centre growth, power and water readiness, and additional capacity.

The Pan African DataCentres Conference programme features speakers working across key South African data centre projects such as:

Siya Madyibi, head of CELA South Africa, Microsoft

Carlos De Alemida, sales director South Africa, Wiocc

Carlyn Frittelli Davies, consultant: natural resources and environment, ENS

Henning Rasmuss, MD, Datascape Africa

Mandy Hattingh, director and head of energy, NSDV

Muhammed Munshi, investment principal, Stanlib

Menno Parsons, CEO and founder, Master Power Technologies

Following close behind is Nigeria with 25 data centres and Kenya with 19 data centres. Yet over the past year, new data centres have opened in Angola, Mozambique, Cote D’Ivoire and Senegal. Hear from the professional’s driving development in these emerging markets such as:

Lars Johannisson, CEO, Rack Centre (Nigeria)

Robert Marston, digital infrastructure data centres, NTT (Nigeria)

Snehar Shah, CEO, IX Africa (Kenya)

Ryan Holmes, chief revenue officer, Raxio (Angola, Mozambique and Ivory Coast)

Edwin Thompson, chief technology officer, PAIX (Senegal)

Wiaan Vermaak, chief commercial officer, Digital Parks Africa (South Africa)

To view the latest programme and register as a delegate click here

Put you and your company and products in front of those who matter. The PADC Exhibition is your platform to showcase your products and services to a focused audience of operators, developers, consultants, engineers, specifiers and decision-makers who, by attending, have pre-qualified themselves as actively seeking new ideas and solutions.

“It was another great exhibition for Codra. Every year we meet around sixty new contacts at the Pan African DataCentres event. We’re looking forward to some great opportunities that could potentially arise between now and the start of next year… We look forward to returning to exhibit in 2026.” – Caroline Roy, event officer, Codra

Last year’s event delivered a focused audience of over 1 300 attendees, 89% of which are from the Continent of Africa, and was praised for the quality of the content and audience delivered, as well as the lack of low-level representatives and time wasters. This means that as an exhibitor you will have even more opportunities meet with those driving the market and forge lasting business relationships.

“The Pan African DataCentres event continues to deliver. This year’s event proved to be just as valuable for creating person to person industry connections and gaining insight into data centre activities and opportunities across the region.” – Mark Acton, independent data centre consultant, Acton Consulting

With a range of stand options available, PADC makes it easy to choose a stand that suits your budget and objectives. For those choosing a designer stand, the process is especially simple, with the graphics and furniture arranged in advance, so all you need to do is turn up and start engaging with visitors.

To view the current list of exhibitors, click here

To view the latest floorplan, click here

PADC is proudly supported by the Africa Data Centre Association, the Uptime Institute, Women in Sustainable Stem Africa (WiSSA) and Rising Advisory Africa. Commercial sponsors include Master Power Technologies (Platinum sponsor) and Eaton (Gold sponsor).

Full details the Pan African DataCentres event can be found by visiting the events website www.datacentres-africa.com or by contacting the DataCentres Team either by e-mail at [email protected], phone +44 (0) 1892 570513, or via WhatsApp +44 7882 246950 and ask for Hugh.