Africa is not one payment market. It is a collection of markets with varying customer behaviors, financial regulations, mobile money ecosystems, banking systems and levels of infrastructure.

In some countries, mobile money is the dominant payment method. In others, card payments and electronic payment channels play a bigger role. A payment gateway that works well for a merchant in East Africa may not automatically be the right payment gateway for a business expanding into Southern Africa, West Africa, South Africa or Francophone Africa.

A strong payment service provider should help a business accept payments using the payment method its customers already prefer. It should also support operational needs such as transaction tracking, settlement, reporting, reconciliation, compliance, customer communication, customer support and scalability.

This guide looks at some of the best payment processing providers in Africa, with each provider positioned according to regional strength and business use case.

Best payment processing providers in Africa by region

The best payment processing provider in Africa depends on your target market, transaction volume, preferred payment method, regulatory exposure and long-term expansion plan.

For African businesses, the best payment gateway is not always the one with the most features. It is the payment solution that fits the specific African market, supports the right payment option and allows businesses to serve customers without unnecessary friction.

Here are some of the top providers to consider…

AvadaPay – best PSP in Central and East Africa

AvadaPay is one of the best payment processing providers in Africa, especially for businesses in Central and East Africa.

AvadaPay helps businesses accept payments via mobile money and cards, while offering API integration for companies that want to connect payments to a website, e-commerce platform, mobile app or internal business system.

This makes AvadaPay a strong payment solution for companies that need online payment collection, reliable transaction tracking and support for multiple payment methods.

AvadaPay is well-suited for businesses that need payment processing alongside communication workflows

AvadaPay is also well-suited for businesses that need payment processing alongside communication workflows. Its bulk SMS service allows businesses to send customer reminders, payment updates, confirmations, marketing messages and transaction alerts from a single dashboard.

This is especially useful for schools, utilities, retailers, service providers, betting platforms and financial services companies that need both payment collection and customer communication across East Africa and Central Africa.

“Businesses in East Africa need payment infrastructure that reflects how people actually pay. Customers want convenience, but businesses also need visibility, reconciliation and reliable communication around every transaction. That is the gap AvadaPay is built to close,” says Winnie Odede, regional CEO, AvadaPay East Africa.

Zoyk – best payment processing provider in Southern Africa

Zoyk is a strong payment processing provider for businesses operating in Southern Africa and those expanding across the broader SADC region.

With Zoyk, businesses can accept mobile money and card payments, giving customers more flexibility in how they pay. The platform also supports smart point-of-sale solutions, making it useful for businesses with multiple locations such as fuel stations, restaurants and supermarkets.

For subscription-based businesses, Zoyk also supports recurring payments, allowing them to set up automated billing or send payment links to customers to simplify collections and reduce manual follow-ups.

Zoyk’s strength is its focus on building payment infrastructure that works for Southern Africa’s growing digital economy. Its recent partnership with UBA in support of ministry of agriculture-related programmes in Zambia points to its role in larger-scale transaction environments where reliability, reporting and payment visibility matter.

Its recent partnership with Visa also strengthens its position as a growing payment infrastructure player in Southern Africa.

As Alfred Zulu, business development manager at Zoyk, explains: “Businesses across Southern Africa are no longer looking for isolated payment tools. They need infrastructure that can support collections, reporting, multiple payment channels and growth across locations. That is where flexible payment systems become a real business advantage.”

VukaPay – best for West Africa, remittance and global companies expanding into Africa

VukaPay is a strong option for businesses looking at West Africa, remittance and international payments involving African markets. With African licences and a recent PSP license in Canada, VukaPay is well positioned for businesses that need a payment partner with both local African market understanding and cross-border capabilities.

For companies outside Africa, expansion into the continent often comes with several payment challenges. They need to understand local payment methods, customer preferences, compliance requirements, settlement processes, banking relationships and currency movement. A payment processor that understands both international markets and African payment realities can make that transition easier.

VukaPay also supports stablecoin-enabled settlement where applicable, helping businesses reduce FX friction and improve settlement speed in supported markets. This is important for businesses that need cross-border payment support without relying only on traditional international payments infrastructure.

As Sam Malonza, founder and CEO of VukaPay, explains: “The opportunity is not just to help people send money into Africa. It is to make cross-border payment flows more reliable, more transparent and more useful for businesses, merchants and diaspora communities that are already connected to the continent.”

For global companies entering Africa

For global companies entering Africa, payment processing is not only a technical decision. It is also a legal, regulatory and operational decision.

This is where advisory support becomes important. Velex Advisory supports businesses with market entry, licensing, compliance, banking advisory, tax advisory and business structuring across African markets. The firm helps companies understand how to enter a market correctly, choose the right regulatory path, and build payment operations that can scale without creating unnecessary legal or compliance risk.

“Payment infrastructure should never be planned in isolation from regulation. Businesses entering African markets need to understand the legal route, the licensing expectations and the operating structure before they scale,” says Violet Achieng, key account manager at Velex Advisory East Africa.

Bitlipa – best for pan-African payment aggregation and multi-PSP access

For businesses operating across sub-Saharan Africa or the entire African continent, a single payment service provider may not be enough. A company may need Zoyk for Southern Africa, AvadaPay for Central and East Africa, VukaPay for international payments, and other local providers for specific markets.

Bitlipa helps solve that challenge by connecting businesses to multiple licensed payment service providers across African markets through a single API and dashboard. Instead of managing separate integrations, dashboards, reporting systems, settlement processes, transaction fee comparisons and reconciliation workflows in every market, businesses can use Bitlipa to access multiple payment providers through a more consolidated infrastructure layer.

It also supports stablecoin-enabled settlements to reduce FX friction and improve settlement speed where regulations and partner arrangements allow.

“Businesses expanding across Africa do not want to rebuild their payment stack in every country. They want one reliable way to access local payment providers, manage transactions, and improve settlement visibility across markets. That is the role Bitlipa plays,” says Dennis Waweru, key account manager at Bitlipa.

Final thoughts

For African businesses and global companies expanding into Africa, the best payment gateway is not just the one that processes a transaction. It is the one that fits the market, supports the right payment method, works for your customers and gives your business room to scale.

AvadaPay is a great fit for businesses seeking payment processing in Central and East Africa, while Zoyk is well-positioned across the wider SADC region. VukaPay supports payment processing across West Africa, remittances and global companies entering Africa, while Bitlipa helps businesses connect multiple payment providers through a single aggregation layer.

And for companies entering a new African country, legal and compliance support from firms like Velex Advisory can help ensure proper structuring for long-term growth.