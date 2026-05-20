Inflation spikes higher – and the worst is still to come

South Africa’s headline consumer inflation rate accelerated to 4% year on year in April, sharply higher than the previous month’s 3.1% reading, data from the country’s statistics agency showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected annual inflation would accelerate to 3.9%, as the impact of the US-Israel war against Iran fed through into prices.

South Africa’s economy is highly exposed to rising global energy costs as it imports most of its fuel.

The increases would have been steeper still without temporary government support

The April reading already reflects part of the war shock, but the bigger jolt is still to come. The department of mineral & petroleum resources raised the petrol price by R3.27/l and diesel by R6.19/l from 6 May – among the steepest monthly increases on record. Diesel breached the R32/l mark for the first time.

Diesel matters disproportionately for inflation, despite carrying a smaller direct weight in the consumer basket than petrol. As the workhorse fuel for road freight, agriculture, mining, data centres and telecommunications networks, sharp diesel price moves flow through to food, retail and other prices via input costs rather than at the pump. Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop has estimated that May’s fuel adjustments alone could add about 0.6 percentage points to monthly inflation – enough to push the May CPI reading materially higher than April’s 4%.

Inflation target

The increases would have been steeper still without temporary government support. National treasury extended emergency fuel levy relief into May and June, reducing diesel’s general fuel levy by R3.93/l – effectively to zero – and trimming the petrol levy by R3/l.

The combined fiscal cost of the relief from April through June has been put at about R17.2-billion. The intervention is scheduled to fall away in July, raising the prospect of a further price jump just as low base effects from last year begin to drop out of the year-on-year inflation comparison.

Brent crude has held well above US$100/barrel through April and into May, driven by the disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the wider US-Israeli campaign against Iran.

The sustained diesel surge is starting to reshape vehicle buying decisions further down the chain. With diesel above R30/l, fuel costs are increasingly tipping logistics fleets towards electric vehicles, TechCentral reported earlier this month.

Ndia Magadagela, co-founder of EV-fleet operator Everlectric, told TechCentral that corporate clients who once arrived with environmental concerns now bring spreadsheets, and that the financial case has become “increasingly difficult for fleet operators to ignore”.

Consumer interest is rising too, though from a low base. Volvo Car South Africa said webpage traffic to its battery-electric models jumped 60% between February and March, while BYD’s local sales climbed to 705 units in April from 589 in March. Pure EVs still account for well below 1% of total vehicle sales, however.

The Reserve Bank targets inflation of 3%, with a one percentage point tolerance band either side. Its next interest rate-setting meeting is on 28 May, and many economists expect a hike after two consecutive “hold” decisions in January and March. In month-on-month terms, inflation was at 1.1% in April, compared with 0.6% in March. – Sfundo Parakozov and Anathi Madubela, © 2026 Reuters, with additional reporting © 2026 NewsCentral Media

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