Disney+ hikes prices in South Africa

Disney+ has increased the price of its Premium monthly subscription in South Africa.

The Premium plan now costs R179/month, up from R159 previously. That is a 12.6% increase. The change took effect for new subscribers on 30 April 2026. Existing subscribers who signed up directly through Disney+ before that date will see the higher charge on their first renewal on or after 4 June 2026.

The Disney+ Mobile plan, priced at R49/month, is unaffected. The annual Premium subscription remains at R1 590/year, saving subscribers R558 compared to paying monthly at the new rate.

The latest increase takes the plan R40 above where it was less than two years ago

This is not the first hike to the Premium monthly plan. In September 2024, the price moved from R139 to R159, a 14.4% rise. The latest increase takes the plan R40 above where it was less than two years ago.

South African streaming subscribers have absorbed multiple price hikes across major platforms over the past 12 months. Netflix raised its Standard plan from R159 to R179/month and its Premium plan from R199 to R229/month in mid-2025. The Mobile plan also saw its first-ever increase, rising from R49 to R59.

Meanwhile, MultiChoice Group-owned Showmax shut down last month after years of mounting losses, leaving subscribers to weigh up a shrinking field of alternatives. MultiChoice offered displaced Showmax subscribers access to DStv Stream Compact at a promotional R99/month for 12 months, well below the standard rate of R299 per month. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media

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