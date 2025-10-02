Disney+ expands in South Africa with live sports

Disney+ added ESPN and ESPN2 to its South African streaming line-up on Thursday, giving subscribers access to international sporting leagues at no extra cost.

The new channels bring live and studio sports programming from the US and the around the world, alongside ESPN’s documentaries and sports news.

Kyle de Klerk, sports director at The Walt Disney Company Africa, said in a statement that the move brings “more value through ESPN’s award-winning documentaries, breaking sports news, and fixtures from the most popular and exciting sporting leagues”.

The ESPN channels on Disney+ are available to both Premium and Mobile plan customers

The move underscores how live sport is increasingly becoming part of the streaming ecosystem, once dominated by scripted television and movies. Traditional satellite broadcasters like MultiChoice Group, which owns SuperSport, still hold a dominant position in Africa, but the inclusion of ESPN on Disney+ shows how streaming platforms are slowly starting to position themselves as full-service entertainment destinations.

Globally, the trend is unmistakable: Amazon Prime Video has invested heavily in live rights for the NFL’s Thursday Night Football, Apple TV+ streams some baseball and football, and Netflix is experimenting with live sports broadcasts, too.

Shift to streaming

Disney’s decision to fold ESPN’s channels into its streaming product in South Africa brings the country in line with these international shifts, offering consumers another option as sports rights slowly migrate online.

The ESPN channels on Disney+ are available to both Premium and Mobile plan customers with an 18+ content setting enabled. Parents can apply controls and Pins to restrict access to mature programming. ESPN remains available on DStv in South Africa. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

