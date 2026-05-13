Canal+ firms up 3 June JSE listing

French media and entertainment group Canal+ has formally confirmed it will conduct a secondary listing on the main board of the JSE on Wednesday, 3 June 2026, becoming the first French company to list on the Johannesburg bourse.

The pre-listing announcement, published on Tuesday, sets out the terms of the fast-track secondary inward listing of all 992 million of the group’s ordinary shares. Canal+ will trade under the share code CNP, in the media sector and radio & TV broadcasters sub-sector.

Canal+ will retain its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, where it has traded since 16 December 2024. Shares on the JSE will be fully fungible with those in London, with settlement through a direct cross-border link between Strate and Euroclear that enables same-day movement of holdings.

The listing fulfils a commitment Canal+ made to the South African competition authorities

The South African Reserve Bank’s financial surveillance department has approved the listing and classified it as “domestic” – an important designation that allows South African resident shareholders to hold and trade Canal+ shares on the JSE register without affecting their foreign investment allowances.

The listing fulfils a voluntary commitment Canal+ made to the South African competition authorities as part of its takeover of MultiChoice Group, which completed on 5 December 2025 and resulted in MultiChoice’s delisting from the JSE five days later.

Canal+ undertook to proceed with a secondary inward listing within nine months of MultiChoice’s delisting, a commitment subsequently accepted by the Competition Tribunal as part of its merger approval.

Beyond compliance

The company said the listing went “beyond regulatory compliance” and reflected its intention to “maintain a meaningful presence on the South African capital market”.

The pre-listing announcement reiterates the synergy targets the group set out in January, with Canal+ now expecting to deliver more than €400-million in adjusted Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) and over €300-million in free cash flow run-rate cost synergies from 2030 onwards. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media

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