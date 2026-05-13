Naked Insurance launches native app in ChatGPT

Naked Insurance has launched a native app in ChatGPT that it says can produce a final, binding car insurance quote – a move the Johannesburg-based insurtech claims is a “world first” on OpenAI’s apps platform.

The app, available through ChatGPT’s app directory, connects directly to the same underwriting and rating engine that powers Naked’s own website and mobile app. That means the premium produced inside ChatGPT is the price a customer would pay, rather than an indicative estimate requiring a separate quoting flow – a more substantive integration than the lead-generation chatbots that have characterised most AI-driven insurance experiments to date.

Users can answer quote questions in natural language and customise variables such as the excess to see the impact on their premium, Naked said.

OpenAI opened its apps software development kit to developers in October 2025

“Our app and website are still the best way to use Naked today,” said Alex Thomson, co-founder of Naked. “But we believe AI assistants will, in time, become one of the primary ways people interact with financial products and we want to be ready for that next industry shift.”

Naked was launched in 2018 by actuaries Thomson, Sumarie Greybe and Ernest North, and is underwritten by Hollard.

OpenAI opened its apps software development kit to developers in October 2025, meaning the field of comparable competitors is small by definition.

Whether AI assistants reshape how consumers shop for insurance remains an open question – and one with regulatory implications, particularly around how the Financial Sector Conduct Authority’s advice and intermediation rules apply when a binding quote for a financial product is delivered through a third-party AI interface. — (c) 2026 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.