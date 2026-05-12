Netflix’s astonishing R2.2-trillion content bill

Netflix has invested more than US$135-billion (R2.2-trillion) in films and television series over the past decade, the company said on Tuesday, underscoring the dominance of the streaming giant and the growth of on-demand entertainment.

During the same period, Netflix contributed more than $325-billion to the global economy and created over 425 000 jobs on productions, it said.

The Los Gatos, California-based company is one of the world’s largest video streaming platforms, with more than 325 million paid members as of the end of 2025, having pioneered at-home video entertainment and producing original intellectual properties that have dominated popular culture.

The Los Gatos, California-based company is one of the world’s largest video streaming platforms

“Today we’re launching the Netflix Effect — a comprehensive look at the economic, cultural and social impact of our films and series, and how it ripples out across economies, industries and everyday life, day after day, week after week,” said Netflix co-CEO, Ted Sarandos.

The company has licensed films and series from more than 3 000 companies including public broadcasters, it said.

Non-English language titles represent more than a third of all viewing, compared to less than a tenth a decade ago, Netflix said. Non-US films and series such as Money Heist, Squid Game and KPop Demon Hunters have drawn large global audiences.

Last month, Netflix’s chairman and co-founder Reed Hastings decided to exit the company at a time when the firm is looking for new avenues of growth such as gaming and live entertainment while grappling with slower sales. — Zaheer Kachwala, (c) 2026 Reuters

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