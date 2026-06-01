iONLINE, Nodle expand crowdsourced IoT connectivity in South Africa

Internet-of-things (IoT) coverage turns location data into evidence: a specific object in a specific place at a specific moment. It’s the difference between “we think it’s there” and “we can confirm it’s there”. However, traditional tracking and sensor networks are expensive to scale and often constrained by fixed infrastructure.

Global IoT connectivity provider iONLINE Connected Networks, in collaboration with Nodle – a decentralised Bluetooth wireless network – is expanding crowdsourced, ultra-low-power IoT connectivity in South Africa. This will help asset tracking and lightweight sensor deployments scale with minimal infrastructure investment.

Carel Wessels, head of IoT solutions at iONLINE, says: “With Nodle, we’re enabling a fundamentally new approach to IoT connectivity in South Africa, one that is lower cost, massively scalable and capable of delivering real-world asset visibility without the complexity and power consumption traditionally associated with tracking technologies.”

With Nodle, we’re enabling a fundamentally new approach to IoT connectivity in South Africa

Micha Anthenor Benoliel, co-founder and CEO of Nodle, says: “South Africa is one of the most mobile-first enterprise markets in the world, and iONLINE has the customer relationships, applications and operational depth to bring the Nodle network to scale there. Together we can give South African enterprises a more affordable and verifiable way to know where their assets are.”

The Nodle Trust Network is built with Nodle’s own networking stack and mobile platform. It uses smartphones as “nodes” to create a decentralised physical infrastructure network designed to help validate real-world data. These nodes can use their respective cellular data, Wi-Fi and, in future, direct-to-cell satellite, to relay the data into the IoT backend.

A connectivity model built on network effects

By combining crowdsourced Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) signal capture with secure verification, the Nodle Trust Network allows enterprises to move from updates and check-ins to more trusted, real-world proof of presence.

Unlike traditional gateway‑dependent IoT networks that require dense fixed infrastructure, the Nodle model grows through participation, leveraging BLE crowdsourcing and the existing footprint of mobile devices to create a highly scalable connectivity layer for low‑cost tracking and telemetry.

What this changes is scale. As participation grows, network density increases, improving coverage and positioning over time and creating a country-scale connectivity layer built on devices people already carry.

“The real power of this partnership lies in the shared network effect,” says Wessels. “Any connected mobile device effectively becomes part of the IoT infrastructure, allowing us to build one of the densest and most accessible IoT coverage networks in the region.”

The collaboration is designed to support use cases where ultra-low power and cost-effective scale are essential, such as asset tracking and lightweight sensor telemetry. Ultimately, use cases become more affordable and more reliable. With a lower cost of asset tracking unlocked thanks to the Nodle Trust Network, asset classes that were previously uneconomical to track or verify now are, things like parcels, tools, pallets, spare parts, pharmaceutical shipments, consumer returns and more.

iONLINE’s FlexiTag devices will also run on this network. Any compatible third-party BLE-capable tags can do the same.

A scalable alternative to traditional IoT deployments

“We believe crowdsourced BLE connectivity represents a major evolution in how sensors and assets will be connected nationally; especially for low-power, low-cost and massively scalable deployments,” says Wessels.

He notes that beyond end-user benefits, the collaboration opens opportunities for partners and ecosystem participants to contribute to network growth and participate in the value created through expanded coverage.

The Nodle network grows through an opt-in model, which, for consumers, is intended to be straightforward and low impact. It’s designed to be secure and privacy preserving: data is encrypted, and use can remain anonymous. It’s also built to be lightweight, with minimal impact on battery life and data usage.

Opting in has clear benefits: every participating device helps increase network coverage and density, which improves asset visibility. The more people who opt in, the better the overall coverage becomes – helping improve safety, security and recovery for connected assets, customers and communities relying on the network.

“This creates exciting opportunities not only for enterprise customers but also for ecosystem partners who can actively contribute to network growth and participate in the value created through expanded connectivity,” says Wessels.

“At iONLINE, we focus on building the right connectivity rails for real-world IoT challenges, and BLE crowdsourcing is a powerful complement to technologies such as cellular IoT, satellite, LoRaWAN, Sigfox and RFID,” he concludes.

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About iONLINE

iONLINE Connected Networks is a leading connectivity provider that delivers cutting-edge technology solutions to businesses around the world. In addition to connectivity solutions, iONLINE recently launched Sense Hub, a cloud-native platform for connected sensors and asset tracking that centralises device management, real-time telemetry, secure location services and analytics across multi‑network deployments.

With offices in the US, the UK, South Africa and Australia, iONLINE is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and ensuring that its clients remain connected in a constantly changing world. iONLINE is also committed to promoting positive change for both society and the environment, reflecting its dedication to corporate social responsibility. Learn more at www.ionlinesp.com.

About Nodle

Nodle is one of the world’s largest decentralised Bluetooth wireless networks for IoT services, running on millions of devices across Asia, North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia. The Nodle Trust Network is built using its own networking stack, blockchain and mobile platform, and comprises mobile nodes, gateways and SDKs that enable Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity for a wide range of IoT applications. Nodle is operated by Intergalactic Labs, headquartered in San Francisco, California, US. Learn more at www.nodle.com.