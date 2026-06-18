The Pan African DataCentres event opens next week

The Pan African DataCentres Exhibition & Conference (PADC) returns to the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on 23 and 24 June, showcasing the infrastructure, technologies, expertise and ideas shaping the future of Africa’s data centre and digital infrastructure markets.

Combining a multi-streamed, paid-for conference with a free-to-attend exhibition, it offers a chance to see the products, services, technologies and innovations needed to design, build, manage and operate data centres and critical environments.

The 2026 conference is set to be the strongest yet, bringing together formal presentations, end-user case studies, moderated panel sessions and fireside chats delivered by local and international industry leaders. It is an opportunity to listen, learn, network and engage with those shaping the sub-Saharan data centre market.

Africa Data Centres has come on board as the event’s ticket and registration sponsor. The company provides secure, scalable, carrier-neutral infrastructure built for enterprise performance, connecting networks, accelerating cloud adoption and enabling low-latency services across the continent.

Register online and skip the queues

Whether attending as a paying delegate or an exhibition-only visitor, organisers urge attendees to register online to avoid queuing on arrival. Anyone who doesn’t will still be able to register on site at the Sandton Convention Centre, outside the ballroom on level 2.

Opening times

Tuesday, 23 June:

8.30am – Registration opens

9am – Conference sessions begin with opening remarks and keynote address in conference room 1

12.30pm – Exhibition viewing and lunch

4.45pm – Day 1 conference sessions close

5pm – Exhibition closes

Wednesday, 24 June:

8.30am – Registration opens

9am – Conference sessions begin

12.40pm – Exhibition viewing and lunch

3.45pm – Day 2 conference sessions close

4pm – Exhibition closes

The African Data Centres Association has sponsored the sessions between 9am and 11.40am, making them open to all. Sessions after 11.40am are for paying delegates only.

It’s all about the networking

PADC is designed to bring the sector together – owners and operators, engineers and investors, and those weighing up a career in data centres.

It comes at a notable moment for the African data centre market: in March 2025, Microsoft announced a R5.4-billion investment in South African data centre and AI infrastructure, building on R20.4-billion spent over the previous three years.

Click here to register today. Should you wish to contact the organisers please e-mail [email protected] or call +44 (0) 1892 570513.