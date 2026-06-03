Data centre summit returns to Sandton this June

The Pan African DataCentres Exhibition & Conference (PADC) returns to the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, on 23-24 June, showcasing the latest in infrastructure, new technologies, expertise and ideas shaping the future of Africa’s data centre and digital infrastructure markets.

Combining a multi-streamed paid-for conference and a free-to-attend exhibition, this is your opportunity to see the latest products, services, technologies and innovations needed to design, build, manage and operate data centres and critical environments.

The PADC 2026 Conference is set to be the strongest yet. Combining formal presentations, end-user case studies, moderated panel sessions and fireside chats delivered by local and international industry leaders and experts. This is your opportunity to listen, learn, network and engage with those shaping the sub-Saharan data centre market.

To view the latest programme and register as a delegate, click here.

Major announcement

The African Data Centres Association (ADCA) has kindly sponsored the conference sessions in the morning of 24 June, making them free to attend for all.

The ADCA want to reach as wide an audience as possible. To fulfil this objective, they have sponsored the morning sessions from 9am to 11.40am, which means delegates and visitors can access the three sessions below free of charge:

9am fireside chat: Let’s talk reality – insights and considerations for the African data centres market. Moderator: Mark Acton, director, Acton Consulting. Panellists: Snehar Shah, CEO, IX Africa, and Dan Kwach, CEO Holding, Stellarix.

Let’s talk reality – insights and considerations for the African data centres market. Mark Acton, director, Acton Consulting. Snehar Shah, CEO, IX Africa, and Dan Kwach, CEO Holding, Stellarix. 9.40am presentation: From training to hiring: a smarter talent pipeline for data centres. Presenters: Nikki Maritz, CEO, IBTC Data Centre Academy; Lee Perrin, MD, board member, ADCA; and Niezaam Hare, Business Development Associate Director, Data Centre Elite.

From training to hiring: a smarter talent pipeline for data centres. Nikki Maritz, CEO, IBTC Data Centre Academy; Lee Perrin, MD, board member, ADCA; and Niezaam Hare, Business Development Associate Director, Data Centre Elite. 10.40am panel session: Co-creating Africa’s data centre workforce – a case study. Panellists: Ville Wacklin, digital investment expert, DIF; Lee Perrin, board member, ADCA; Niezaam Hare, business development associate director, Data Centre Elite; Faith Waithaka, cloud and service provider segment sales lead, Schneider Electric; and Mary Kariuki, marketing director for digital infrastructure, ADCA.

Co-creating Africa’s data centre workforce – a case study. Ville Wacklin, digital investment expert, DIF; Lee Perrin, board member, ADCA; Niezaam Hare, business development associate director, Data Centre Elite; Faith Waithaka, cloud and service provider segment sales lead, Schneider Electric; and Mary Kariuki, marketing director for digital infrastructure, ADCA. 11:40am ADCA sponsored conference content closes: Please note that the rest of the conference content, held on the 23 and 24 June is only available to paid delegates.

Exhibition-only visitors

Should you only wish to visit the exhibition and network with those companies who are proactively seeking to showcase the latest in products and services, you may do, and it’s complementary.

Exhibition-only visitors can register online — click here to register as a visitor.

Beyond the conference

PADC also provides additional opportunities to network, forge business relationships and continue the conversation. The free-to-attend networking drinks reception held in the exhibition hall at the end of day one (23 June) offers a relaxed setting in which you can meet industry peers, speakers and exhibitors.

Following this, attendees can book their place at the PADC gala dinner. This event consists of a three-course meal, half a bottle of wine per person, or equivalent, and concludes with Jonty Rhodes, former South African cricketer, sharing humorous stories of life on tour. Click here for details of the gala dinner and registration and payment.

PADC is proudly supported by the Africa Data Centre Association, the Uptime Institute, Sacci, Women in Sustainable Stem Africa and Rising Advisory Africa. Commercial sponsors include Master Power Technologies (Platinum sponsor) and Eaton (Gold sponsor).

Full details on the Pan African DataCentres Event can be found by visiting the events website www.datacentres-africa.com or by contacting the DataCentres Team by e-mail at [email protected]

Alternatively, call Hugh on +44 (0) 1892 570513 or WhatsApp +44 7882 246950

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned