Domains.co.za launches self-hosted n8n VPS hosting

Domains.co.za, a South African domain name and hosting provider, has launched self-hosted n8n VPS hosting, which lets businesses automate repetitive tasks, connect applications and systems, and build AI-powered workflows on locally hosted infrastructure.

The virtual private server comes with n8n, a widely used open-source automation platform, pre-installed, so developers, digital agencies and growing businesses can deploy workflows without first setting up the software themselves.

As automation and AI become more important to businesses looking to improve efficiency and streamline operations, many are seeking options that offer greater control over their data and costs that do not climb with usage.

Automation and AI should help businesses become more efficient, not introduce new challenges

“Automation and AI should help businesses become more efficient, not introduce new challenges,” said Domains.co.za founder and CEO Wayne Diamond. “Self-hosted n8n VPS hosting gives businesses a more flexible alternative, allowing them to automate without workflow limits, maintain greater control over data and benefit from predictable monthly costs.”

Key benefits include:

Saving time: Automate repetitive tasks and workflows so teams can focus on higher-value activities.

Automate repetitive tasks and workflows so teams can focus on higher-value activities. Reducing administration: Eliminate manual data entry and routine processes, cutting administrative overhead and human error.

Eliminate manual data entry and routine processes, cutting administrative overhead and human error. Improving customer service: Respond faster to enquiries, orders and support requests, with workflows running in the background.

Respond faster to enquiries, orders and support requests, with workflows running in the background. Lowering costs as businesses grow: Avoid per-task pricing models in favour of predictable monthly costs as automation requirements increase.

Avoid per-task pricing models in favour of predictable monthly costs as automation requirements increase. Greater privacy and data control: Keep data hosted in South Africa for lower latency, more control and Popia-friendly data management.

Keep data hosted in South Africa for lower latency, more control and Popia-friendly data management. Supporting AI innovation: Connect AI tools to existing systems to build intelligent workflows.

Built for performance, reliability and scale

The service runs on local South African infrastructure and includes unlimited workflow execution, one-click deployment, dedicated resources, NVMe storage, enterprise-grade security, free backups, developer-friendly configuration and API integrations, queue mode for performance at scale, and local support. Four plans are available.

It is hosted at Teraco, Africa’s largest N+1 data centre, which provides 99.9% uptime and power redundancy that keeps automations running through load shedding and other outages.

“South African businesses shouldn’t have to choose between powerful automation, data control or affordability,” Diamond added. “With self-hosted n8n VPS hosting, we’re making enterprise-grade automation accessible and affordable to local businesses big or small.”

About Domains.co.za

Domains.co.za is a pioneer in the South African domain name and web hosting industry. An Icann-accredited registrar, it offers fast, secure and reliable cPanel web hosting, WordPress hosting and managed cPanel VM hosting, along with an AI domain name generator and value-added services including SSL certificates, domain protection, site builder and link in bio. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Domains.co.za continues to deliver industry firsts for local start-ups, entrepreneurs, small and medium enterprises and larger companies. Follow Domains.co.za on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube and TikTok.