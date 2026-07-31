Nedbank hires MTN’s former tech chief as group CIO

Nedbank has appointed Nikos Angelopoulos, formerly MTN Group’s group CIO, to the same role at the bank, which has been without a permanent technology chief since the end of January.

Angelopoulos starts on 1 September and joins the group executive committee. He ran technology at MTN from July 2018 until March 2026, according to his LinkedIn profile, responsible for IT strategy, investment, delivery and governance across what Nedbank described as 16 markets serving more than 300 million customers. That leaves a five-month break between the two jobs.

The appointment closes an unusually long search. Ray Naicker resigned as Nedbank’s group CIO with effect from 31 January, after nearly three years in the job and more than two decades at the bank. He resurfaced in April as the incoming CIO of BSP Financial Group, the largest bank in Papua New Guinea and the South Pacific, a post he is expected to take up this quarter subject to regulatory approval.

His career has been built in telecommunications and consulting. He spent nearly 15 years at Accenture

Naicker had succeeded Fred Swanepoel, who ran Nedbank’s technology from November 2008 until his retirement in mid-2023, and who oversaw the bank’s migration to Microsoft’s cloud and the launch of the Avo super app. Angelopoulos is only the third person to hold the job in almost 18 years — and the only one of the three to arrive from outside banking.

His career has been built in telecommunications and consulting. He spent nearly 15 years at Accenture in London, rising from analyst to partner and specialising in digital television, cable operators and interactive services.

He then moved to Vodafone, serving as CIO in Greece — where he was concurrently the operator’s data privacy director — before becoming regional CIO in Milan with responsibility for Italy, Greece, Romania, Albania and Malta. A shorter spell followed as executive vice president for IT and product engineering at UAE operator du, in Dubai, before he joined MTN.

Education

He holds an executive MBA with distinction from London Business School, an MSc in digital communications and signal processing from Imperial College London, and a BSc in physics from the University of Athens. In April 2024, he completed Stanford Graduate School of Business’s executive programme on AI in business.

Nedbank CEO Jason Quinn, the rest of the group executive committee and the Nedbank board “extend a warm welcome” to Angelopoulos, the bank said in a statement to shareholders on Friday. — © 2026 NewsCentral Media