Nedbank CIO Ray Naicker resigns

Nedbank Group has announced the resignation of its group chief information officer, Ray Naicker, with effect from Friday.

Naicker, who is also a member of Nedbank’s group executive committee, has held a number of senior roles at the bank over the past two decades, including group chief digital officer, group programme director for the target operating model, and managing executive for digital.

During his tenure, he played a key role in shaping Nedbank’s technology strategy and driving digital innovation across the organisation. Nedbank said his contribution had a “significant impact” on the group’s growth.

Nedbank chief operating officer Mfundo Nkuhlu, together with the group executive committee and board, thanked Naicker for his service and commitment and wished him well in his future endeavours.

The bank did not announce a successor at this stage. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media

