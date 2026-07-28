TCS+ | What South African businesses are getting wrong about cloud

South African businesses are spending millions on cloud – and many have very little to show for it.

That is the uncomfortable starting point for this episode of TCS+, in which Nkosinathi Ndlovu speaks to Joel Chacko, executive head of department for cloud services at Vodacom Business, and Jonathan Oaker, founder and CEO of CloudZA, about why the promise of cloud still isn’t matching the reality for so many organisations – and what it takes to close the gap.

Chacko and Oaker discuss why cloud has moved from the server room to the boardroom, with business resilience, agility and AI readiness emerging as the new drivers. They also examine why pressure to “move to cloud” can run ahead of strategy, leaving costs to climb faster than returns.

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The pair also cover:

Common pitfalls behind cost overruns, including poor governance, skills gaps and the slow adoption of cloud-native thinking;

Why hybrid and multi-cloud architectures have become the baseline, and the strategic drivers behind that shift;

The mindset organisations need to thrive in the cloud;

What to look for when choosing a cloud partner; and

What businesses should stop doing immediately, and where to redirect that energy instead.

Don’t miss the discussion.

Listen to the audio

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