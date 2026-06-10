More speakers, free sponsored sessions at Pan African DataCentres event

In just two weeks, the Pan African DataCentres Exhibition & Conference (PADC) returns to the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, on 23 and 24 June.

Combining a multi-streamed paid-for conference and a free-to-attend exhibition, this is your opportunity to see the latest products, services, technologies and innovations needed to design, build, manage and operate data centres and critical environments.

While 90% of the conference programme has been confirmed, new speakers from major data centre players and operators are still being added.

This is your opportunity to see the latest products, services, technologies and innovations

As well as an opening keynote from Siya Madyibi, head of corporate, external and legal affairs at Microsoft South Africa, Microsoft will speak on how South Africa’s data centre blueprint is strengthening the continent’s future.

Google is also contributing to the conference content with a joint presentation by Matt Miller, global megascale and 3PDC community lead, and Courtney Williams, global lead for workforce development. Entitled “Empowering communities through novel hyperscale investment”, the session sets out a strategic framework for driving community development alongside large-scale hyperscale investments and explores how the industry can engage and prepare non-traditional areas economically, educationally and socially before breaking ground and announcing a data centre investment.

Reciprocal workforce development

A major focus is reciprocal workforce development – equipping local populations with the technical skills needed to sustain data centre operations while ensuring the investment brings lasting economic mobility. Google will outline strategies for fostering a mutually beneficial ecosystem in which both critical data centre infrastructure and surrounding communities can thrive together.

Another new participant is Siemens, whose Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO for sub-Saharan Africa, joins the plenary panel discussion “Africa’s digital economy – why data centres need to dominate the conversation beyond 2026” at 2.45pm on 24 June. Siemens is also exhibiting on stand E12.

Free-to-attend sessions on 24 June

The Africa Data Centre Association (ADCA) has sponsored the content between 9am and 11.40am on 24 June, making these sessions free to attend for all. All other conference sessions are for paid delegates only.

The free sessions are:

9am – Fireside chat: Let’s talk reality – insights and considerations for the African data centre market. Moderator: Mark Acton, director, Acton Consulting. Panellists: Snehar Shah, CEO, IX Africa; Dan Kwach, CEO holding, Stellarix.

Let’s talk reality – insights and considerations for the African data centre market. Moderator: Mark Acton, director, Acton Consulting. Panellists: Snehar Shah, CEO, IX Africa; Dan Kwach, CEO holding, Stellarix. 9.40am – Empowering communities through novel hyperscale investment: Presenters: Matt Miller and Courtney Williams, Google.

Presenters: Matt Miller and Courtney Williams, Google. 10.20am – From training to hiring: a smarter talent pipeline for data centres: Presenters: Nikki Maritz, CEO, IBTC Data Centre Academy; Lee Perrin, board member, Africa Data Centre Association; Niezaam Hare, business development associate director, Data Centre Elite.

Presenters: Nikki Maritz, CEO, IBTC Data Centre Academy; Lee Perrin, board member, Africa Data Centre Association; Niezaam Hare, business development associate director, Data Centre Elite. 11am-11.40am – Q&A session: Moderator: Nikki Maritz, CEO, IBTC Data Centre Academy.

It’s all about the networking

PADC is designed to bring together everyone involved in the sector – owners and operators, engineers and investors, and those exploring a career in data centres. There are several ways to attend: as a speaker, conference delegate, exhibitor or exhibition-only visitor.

The event is built around networking, with the café and catering lounge at its centre. A networking reception, open to all, runs at the end of day one from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Attendees can also book a place at the PADC gala dinner. The ticket price includes a three-course meal and half a bottle of wine per person (or equivalent), and concludes with former South African cricketing legend Jonty Rhodes sharing humorous stories of life on tour. Click here for details of the gala dinner, registration and Payment.

PADC is proudly supported by the Africa Data Centre Association, the Uptime Institute, SACCI, Women in Sustainable Stem Africa (WiSSA) and Rising Advisory Africa. Commercial sponsors include Master Power Technologies (Platinum sponsor) and Eaton (Gold sponsor).

Full details the Pan African DataCentres Event can be found by visiting the events website www.datacentres-africa.com or by contacting the DataCentres Team either by e-mail on [email protected], phone on +44 (0) 1892 570513 or WhatsApp on +44 7882 246950 (ask for Hugh).